How to Watch ‘The Crossover: 50 Years of Hip Hop and Sports’ Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

The link between sports and hip hop is indelible, and has been present ever since the birth of the music genre 50 years ago. Now, fans can discover a new perspective on this relationship in “The Crossover: 50 Years of Hip Hop and Sports,” debuting on ESPN on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Featuring interviews, historical footage and more, “The Crossover” will examine how deeply intertwined sports and hip hop have been for decades. You can watch ESPN with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM . You can also watch with Sling TV , Hulu Live TV , Fubo , or YouTube TV .

About 'The Crossover: 50 Years of Hip Hop and Sports'

The assassinations of civil rights leaders like Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcom X could not silence the messages they tried to spread. Their words were picked up by artists and singers, and the hip hop genre was born from their attempts to lift up downtrodden communities. Despite the many attempts to stifle or silence hip hop, it has continued to grow and evolve throughout the decades.

“The Crossover” will examine those changes from the ground up, and take a look at how deeply intertwined sports figures have become with the world of hip hop. Artists like Killer Mike, Ice Cube, Charlamagne Tha God and sports stars like Laila Ali and Jalen Rose join top sports writers and analysts such as Jemele Hill and Michael Wilbon to dissect the history of hip hop and sports together like never before.

