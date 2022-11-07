 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘The Culpo Sisters’ Series Premiere on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

If you’re a fan of the 2012 Miss USA and Miss Universe winner and social media influencer Olivia Culpo you won’t want to miss “The Culpo Sisters.” The new TLC reality series follows Olivia and her two sisters, Aurora and Sophia, offering a unique opportunity to see who they really are, from their careers to their relationships. The first episode airs on TLC on Monday, Nov. 7 at 9 p.m. ET and you can watch the season premiere with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch ‘The Culpo Sisters’ Series Premiere

New episodes will be available to stream on-demand on discovery+ as well.

Does discovery+ Offer a Free Trial?

discovery+ offers a 7-day free trial, which you can use to stream new “The Culpo Sisters” episodes before they premiere on TLC. If you have already used a discovery+ free trial, you will have to sign up for the streaming service to watch “The Culpo Sisters,” which costs $4.99 per month (ad lite) or $6.99 per month (ad-free).

About ‘The Culpo Sisters’

In the trailer, Olivia explains that her Miss Universe win was life-changing. After living in Rhode Island, she moved to Los Angeles, which was a huge adjustment. Eventually, her best friends and sisters, Aurora and Sophia joined her there. Susan and Peter, the girls’ parents, also make an appearance in the reality series.

TLC viewers have come to expect plenty of drama from just about every show on the network. Along with some hot tea and tense moments, “The Culpo Sisters” also includes plenty of family fun and honest chats with Aurora, Olivia, and Sophia. Amid the lighthearted scenes, Olivia sits down for a confessional and opens up about a terrible breakup she went through.

How to Stream ‘The Culpo Sisters’ Series Premiere on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “The Culpo Sisters” Series premiere on TLC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Philo, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

TLC-

Watch 'The Culpo Sisters' Trailer:

