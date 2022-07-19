How to Watch the ‘Dancing With Myself’ Season 1 Finale For Free On Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, and Mobile

The fun inaugural season of “Dancing With Myself” comes to an end tonight. One final group of 12 dancers will take the stage in hopes of making it through several solo dances. One talented dancer will be crowned the Best Dancer of the Night during the final episode and receive a prize. Don’t miss the “Dancing With Myself” Season 1 finale on NBC on Tuesday, July 19 at 10 p.m. ET. You can watch it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the ‘Dancing With Myself’ Season 1 Finale

When: Tuesday, July 19 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, July 19 at 10 p.m. ET TV: NBC

NBC Stream: Watch live with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

About ‘Dancing With Myself’

“Dancing With Myself” is a TikTok-style dance competition series. The contestants learn a new dance, add a personal touch, and then perform it in their square pods. Viewers cast their votes and determine who makes it through each round.

“Dancing With Myself” has featured a total of 96 contestants from its season premiere until the finale. Twelve dancers perform during each episode and are at risk of being eliminated throughout the six rounds.

Each episode includes the following rounds:

Round 1: All Eyes on You

Round 2: Freestyle Battle Round

Round 3: The Dance Along

Round 4: Duo Collabs

Round 5: The Shake-Up

Round 6: Be the Creator

Nick Jonas, Shakira, and Liza Koshy are the celebrity creators, who instruct and assist the dancers, while Camille Kostek is the host of the series. “Dancing With Myself” has not yet been canceled or renewed for a second season.

How to Stream the ‘Dancing With Myself’ Season 1 Finale for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the “Dancing With Myself” Season 1 finale on NBC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

