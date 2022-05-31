 Skip to Content
How to Watch the ‘Dancing With Myself’ Series Premiere Live For Free On Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

Taking inspiration from viral TikTok dances, NBC’s “Dancing With Myself” premieres this week. The family-friendly show features 96 contestants from across the United States who will learn unique dances and perform in front of a live studio audience. The fun new competition show kicks off on Tuesday, May 31 at 10 p.m. ET. You can watch the series premiere live with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the ‘Dancing With Myself’ Series Premiere

About ‘Dancing With Myself’

Rather than judges like most competition shows, “Dancing With Myself” has a panel of celebrity creators, Nick Jonas, Shakira, and Liza Koshy, Camille Kostek hosts the series. These creators design all of the dances and demonstrate them to the contestants. Then, while isolated in pods, the contestants practice the moves and jazz them up with their own personal style.

As they take the stage, they must wow the live studio audience who collectively has the power to determine each contestant’s fate. Shakira, Jonas, and Koshy weigh in and provide words of encouragement; then, the audience casts their votes. At the end of each episode, one talented dancer will win the title of Best Dancer of the Night and walk away with a cash prize.

The show includes people of all ages and backgrounds. Twelve dancers will take the stage each night and compete in six rounds with a couple of eliminations after each dance.

The rounds include:

  • Round 1: All Eyes on You
  • Round 2: Freestyle Battle Round
  • Round 3: The Dance Along
  • Round 4: Duo Collabs
  • Round 5: The Shake-Up
  • Round 6: Be the Creator

How to Stream the ‘Dancing With Myself’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the "Dancing With Myself" series premiere live on NBC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC + 24 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Check Out the 'Dancing With Myself' Preview:

