How to Watch the ‘Dancing With Myself’ Series Premiere Live For Free On Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, and Mobile

Taking inspiration from viral TikTok dances, NBC’s “Dancing With Myself” premieres this week. The family-friendly show features 96 contestants from across the United States who will learn unique dances and perform in front of a live studio audience. The fun new competition show kicks off on Tuesday, May 31 at 10 p.m. ET. You can watch the series premiere live with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 'Dancing With Myself' Series Premiere

When: Tuesday, May 31 at 10 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

NBC Stream: Watch live with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

About ‘Dancing With Myself’

Rather than judges like most competition shows, “Dancing With Myself” has a panel of celebrity creators, Nick Jonas, Shakira, and Liza Koshy, Camille Kostek hosts the series. These creators design all of the dances and demonstrate them to the contestants. Then, while isolated in pods, the contestants practice the moves and jazz them up with their own personal style.

As they take the stage, they must wow the live studio audience who collectively has the power to determine each contestant’s fate. Shakira, Jonas, and Koshy weigh in and provide words of encouragement; then, the audience casts their votes. At the end of each episode, one talented dancer will win the title of Best Dancer of the Night and walk away with a cash prize.

The show includes people of all ages and backgrounds. Twelve dancers will take the stage each night and compete in six rounds with a couple of eliminations after each dance.

The rounds include:

Round 1: All Eyes on You

All Eyes on You Round 2: Freestyle Battle Round

Freestyle Battle Round Round 3: The Dance Along

The Dance Along Round 4: Duo Collabs

Duo Collabs Round 5: The Shake-Up

The Shake-Up Round 6: Be the Creator

