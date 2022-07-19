How to Watch ‘The Day the Music Died’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

A long, long time ago Don McLean penned a song that identified a generation. The Paramount+ exclusive documentary “The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s ‘American Pie’” explores not only the origin of one of America’s most famous songs but also the cultural zeitgeist it describes. Footage from McLean himself explains what went into a song that would help make Rock and Roll legendary. Remember when the music used to make you smile on Tuesday, July 19 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch ‘The Day the Music Died’

About ‘The Day the Music Died’

For over 50 years, Don McLean’s “American Pie” has told the tale of shifting worldviews and the transformation of popular music. With incredible musicians such as Madonna to Wierd Al Yankovic having made versions of the song their own, it has become a mainstay as a cultural icon. “The Day the Music Died” takes a closer look into the history of the song that made McLean a household name, using footage of the songwriter himself delving deeper into its meaning than ever before.

The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean's "American Pie" July 8, 2022 With a narrative running deeper than a catchy tune and cryptic verses, "American Pie" is a musical phenomenon woven deep into the history of American culture, entertaining audiences around the world for over 50 years. This documentary tells the stories of the people who were a part of this moment from the beginning, shows the point of view of a new generation of artists who are motivated by the same values and ideas that inspired the song's creation, and highlights cultural moments in America's history that are as relevant now as they were in 1971, when the song was released.

The film had a limited theatrical release to qualify for the Academy Awards, and will now appear exclusively on Paramount+. Highlighting relevant moments that made Rock and Roll history, McLean partners with Spencer Proffer, CEO of Meteor 17 to tell the story of “American Pie” in a unique way, especially for modern audiences. Included will be viewpoints from musicians and other celebrities whose lives have been influenced by the powerful song.

