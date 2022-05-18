 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘The Deep End’ Premiere Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

The Deep End” gives viewers a chance to dive in and get a closer look at Teal Swan, a spiritual advisor. Though she claims she’s saving lives, is she actually making a positive difference? The new Freeform documentary series explores the possibility that Swan is running a cult instead of changing lives for the better. The first episode of “The Deep End” premieres on Freeform on Wednesday, May 18 at 10 p.m. ET. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘The Deep End’

About ‘The Deep End’

Inside her “spiritual empire,” Swan has an impressive following of more than 600,000 people on Instagram and has reached millions of views on YouTube. In the docuseries, viewers will hear from former members of her “Teal Tribe” who have since escaped.

Meanwhile, those still inside compare her to Jesus and would go to great lengths to worship her. One of her former followers even admits, “I’d be willing to kill someone and bury them in the backyard.” The series also follows a private investigator tasked with discovering whether this is actually a cult.

In the trailer, Swan says, “If you want to come within 50 miles of me, you better be ready for the deepest end of the pool.” One of her goals is to be “more spiritually influential than the Pope.”

How to Stream ‘The Deep End’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “The Deep End” premiere live on Freeform using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Watch 'The Deep End' Trailer:

