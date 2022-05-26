 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
NBC The Ellen DeGeneres Show

How to Watch ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Series Finale Live For Free On Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

The popular daytime talk series, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” officially comes to an end this week. Beginning with its September 8, 2003 premiere, the show ran for a total of 19 seasons and racked up 64 Daytime Emmy Awards. “Ellen” airs in syndication across the country, but you can watch her say goodbye on Thursday, May 26 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the ‘Ellen’ Series Finale

About ‘Ellen’

Over the years, Ellen has chatted with many different people, from high-profile celebrities to kids who became viral sensations. As the end of the series approached, a select few of Ellen’s more than 4,000 guests returned to the show. Zac Efron, Kate McKinnon, Justin Timberlake, Keith Urban, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Luke Bryan, Kerry Washington, Brad Paisley, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Oprah Winfrey, Mila Kunis, and Bruno Mars all stopped by the show in its final week.

The finale is sure. tobe filled with great memories and surprises. P!nk, who wrote the show’s theme song, and Billie Eilish will perform.

Friends” star Jennifer Aniston was the very first guest on the show nearly 20 years ago. She also came back to make one last appearance in the final season.

The pre-recorded finale episode is one that “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” fans will not want to miss. Though the series is coming to a close, rerun, guest host, and compilation episodes will continue to air this summer.

How to Stream the ‘Ellen’ Series Finale for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the “Ellen” series finale live on NBC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC--
ABC---

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC and ABC + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC and ABC + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC and ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC and ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC + 24 Top Cable Channels

Watch Ellen DeGeneres Announce Her Series Finale:

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.