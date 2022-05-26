How to Watch ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Series Finale Live For Free On Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, and Mobile

The popular daytime talk series, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” officially comes to an end this week. Beginning with its September 8, 2003 premiere, the show ran for a total of 19 seasons and racked up 64 Daytime Emmy Awards. “Ellen” airs in syndication across the country, but you can watch her say goodbye on Thursday, May 26 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the ‘Ellen’ Series Finale

When: Thursday, May 26

Thursday, May 26 TV: NBC (most markets)

About ‘Ellen’

Over the years, Ellen has chatted with many different people, from high-profile celebrities to kids who became viral sensations. As the end of the series approached, a select few of Ellen’s more than 4,000 guests returned to the show. Zac Efron, Kate McKinnon, Justin Timberlake, Keith Urban, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Luke Bryan, Kerry Washington, Brad Paisley, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Oprah Winfrey, Mila Kunis, and Bruno Mars all stopped by the show in its final week.

The finale is sure. tobe filled with great memories and surprises. P!nk, who wrote the show’s theme song, and Billie Eilish will perform.

“Friends” star Jennifer Aniston was the very first guest on the show nearly 20 years ago. She also came back to make one last appearance in the final season.

The pre-recorded finale episode is one that “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” fans will not want to miss. Though the series is coming to a close, rerun, guest host, and compilation episodes will continue to air this summer.

