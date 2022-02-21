How to Watch ‘The Endgame’ Series Premiere Live Online for Free Without Cable

Most of the time a cat-and-mouse game ends once the mouse is dead. In the case of Justin Lin’s new series “The Endgame,” the mouse is already caged … but there’s no question that she’s the one in charge. Morena Baccarin stars in the heist drama as criminal mastermind, Elena Federova. Dangerous, experienced. and jaw-droppingly elegant, she’s marionetting the FBI like puppets, and she’s making it look easy. Check out the explosive premiere on Monday, February 21st. Tune into NBC at 10pm or watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘The Endgame’ Series Premiere

When: Monday, February 21st at 10pm ET

TV: NBC

About ‘The Endgame’

For fans of NBC’s “The Blacklist” (2013), “The Endgame” premiere introduces Federova (Baccarin) as a very similar character to Red Reddington. Always ten steps ahead, wise to the bureau’s every tactic, and richer than most countries, she is every inch the queen she claims to be. A constantly ticking time bomb, the show’s other major intrigue is her relationship with Ryan Michelle Bathé’s (“First Wives Club” (2019)) character, Agent Turner. The characters’ connection is mysterious and ephemeral, but finding the root of it is the only way Turner can bring Federova to justice.

The action heist series is ultimately about revealing how far some people will go for love, justice and, of course, the truth. In addition to Morena Baccarin ("Firefly" (2002)) and Ryan Michelle Bathé, "The Endgame" also starts Costa Ronin, Jordan Johnson-Hinds, Kamal Bolden, Noah Bean and Mark Damon Espinoza. The new original series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, with Nicholas Wootton Productions, Jake Coburn Productions, My So-Called Company and Perfect Storm Entertainment. Nicholas Wootton writes and executive produces. Jake Coburn, Julie Plec, Emily Cummins, Andrew Schneider and Justin Lin, who directed the pilot, will also executive produce.

