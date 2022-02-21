 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘The Endgame’ Series Premiere Live Online for Free Without Cable

Jeremy Milliner

Most of the time a cat-and-mouse game ends once the mouse is dead. In the case of Justin Lin’s new series “The Endgame,” the mouse is already caged … but there’s no question that she’s the one in charge. Morena Baccarin stars in the heist drama as criminal mastermind, Elena Federova. Dangerous, experienced. and jaw-droppingly elegant, she’s marionetting the FBI like puppets, and she’s making it look easy. Check out the explosive premiere on Monday, February 21st. Tune into NBC at 10pm or watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘The Endgame’ Series Premiere

The Endgame

February 21, 2022

A high-stakes thriller about Elena Federova, a very recently captured international arms dealer and brilliant criminal mastermind who even in captivity orchestrates a number of coordinated bank heists, and Val Turner, the principled, relentless and socially outcast FBI agent who will stop at nothing to foil her ambitious plan.

About ‘The Endgame’

For fans of NBC’s “The Blacklist” (2013), “The Endgame” premiere introduces Federova (Baccarin) as a very similar character to Red Reddington. Always ten steps ahead, wise to the bureau’s every tactic, and richer than most countries, she is every inch the queen she claims to be. A constantly ticking time bomb, the show’s other major intrigue is her relationship with Ryan Michelle Bathé’s (“First Wives Club” (2019)) character, Agent Turner. The characters’ connection is mysterious and ephemeral, but finding the root of it is the only way Turner can bring Federova to justice.

The action heist series is ultimately about revealing how far some people will go for love, justice and, of course, the truth. In addition to Morena Baccarin (“Firefly” (2002)) and Ryan Michelle Bathé, “The Endgame” also starts Costa Ronin, Jordan Johnson-Hinds, Kamal Bolden, Noah Bean and Mark Damon Espinoza. The new original series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, with Nicholas Wootton Productions, Jake Coburn Productions, My So-Called Company and Perfect Storm Entertainment. Nicholas Wootton writes and executive produces. Jake Coburn, Julie Plec, Emily Cummins, Andrew Schneider and Justin Lin, who directed the pilot, will also executive produce. Catch the premiere Monday, February 21st. Tune into NBC at 10pm or watch by signing up for a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Stream ‘The Endgame’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “The Endgame” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Preview for 'The Endgame' Series Premiere

