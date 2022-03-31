How to Watch ‘The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder’ Series Premiere for Free Without Cable

Combining live-action and animation, “The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder” picks up years after the original animated“The Fairly OddParents” ended. The series follows Timmy Turner’s cousin, Vivian “Viv” Turner, and her new stepbrother, Roy Raskin, as they make the move to Dimmsdale and are introduced to fairy godparents, Wanda and Cosmo.

About ‘The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder’

When Ty Turner (Ryan-James Hatanaka) reunites with his high school sweetheart, Rachel Raskin (Laura Bell Bundy) in the town of Dimmsdale, he throws his 13-year-old daughter, Viv (Audrey Grace Marshall), into a new world where she does not fit in. Her cousin Timmy decides to entrust his fairy godparents, Wanda and Cosmo, to her to help her adjust. Viv’s charismatic new stepbrother, Roy (Tyler Wladis), also inherits them, and the two siblings have to take turns making wishes.

Other stars include Imogen Cohen as their friend Zina Zacarias, as well as original cast members Susanne Blakeslee and Daran Norris returning to voice the iconic, fairly godparents Wanda and Cosmo respectively.

Nickelodeon’s animated series, “The Fairly OddParents” was created by Butch Hartman and ran from 2001-2017 with a whopping 172 episodes in total. It featured 10-year-old Timmy Turner, his well-meaning fairy godparents who grant him wishes, and his not-so-observant parents. All 10 seasons of the original show are available to stream on Paramount+.

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder March 31, 2022 When Ty Turner uproots his life to reunite with his high school sweetheart, Rachel Raskin, in the colorful town of Dimmsdale, his cautious 13-year-old daughter Vivian is thrust into a new world, and a new school alongside new step-brother and town star, Roy, a jock with a heart of gold. Lucky for Viv she’s inherited Wanda and Cosmo, two Fairy Godparents she’ll share with Roy, to help them both find their way.

