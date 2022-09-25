 Skip to Content
How to Watch the ‘Family Guy’ Season Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Joshua Thiede

The man who positively can do all the things that make us laugh and cry is back! The Fox cartoon comedy hit “Family Guy” returns for its 21st season with Peter, Lois and the entire Griffin clan. From Oscar film parodies to visits to Blockbuster Video, the clan gets into more trouble (and flashbacks) than ever before. Brush off those good old-fashioned values on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 9:30 p.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the ‘Family Guy’ Season 21 Premiere

About ‘Family Guy’ Season 21

The Griffin family isn’t your typical household. With the lovingly infantile Peter as head of the household, it’s all that his wife Lois can do to keep up. With Chris’s backward thinking, baby Stewie’s out-of-control genius and Meg’s inherent unlikability, there’s no telling what kind of disasters will land on their doorstep.

Family Guy

January 31, 1999

Sick, twisted, politically incorrect and Freakin’ Sweet animated series featuring the adventures of the dysfunctional Griffin family. Bumbling Peter and long-suffering Lois have three kids. Stewie (a brilliant but sadistic baby bent on killing his mother and taking over the world), Meg (the oldest, and is the most unpopular girl in town) and Chris (the middle kid, he’s not very bright but has a passion for movies). The final member of the family is Brian - a talking dog and much more than a pet, he keeps Stewie in check whilst sipping Martinis and sorting through his own life issues.

The latest season features 23 episodes of the clan getting into and out of trouble while taking side trips and flashbacks before every commercial! The premiere, “Oscars Guy,” shoves the Griffins in three Academy Award-winning films, “Forrest Gump,” “The Silence of the Lambs” and “American Beauty.”

How to Stream the ‘Family Guy’ Season 21 Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Family Guy” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox + 24 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

Watch FOX's Animation Domination Teaser:

