The Family Law Hulu

How to Watch ‘The Family Law’ Series Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

Based on the best-selling book by Benjamin Law, the Australian series “The Family Law” is making its way to the United States. The family comedy/drama series debuts on Hulu this week, and you won’t have to wait weeks or months for new episodes to premiere. The first three seasons are available to stream on Hulu beginning Wednesday, April 13. You can watch “The Family Law” with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch ‘The Family Law’

About ‘The Family Law’

“The Family Law” follows the Laws, an almost-functional Asian-Australian family who lives in Queensland. Their story is told from 14-year-old Benjamin’s perspective. As he enjoys a hot summer, he and his family are met with all kinds of challenges. While he dreams of becoming a famous soap opera star someday, he’s distracted by his parents, who are considering separating. Throughout the summer, the Laws experience drama and hardships, but it brings them together and allows them to make memories, too.

“The Family Law” stars Trystan Go, Fiona Choi, Anthony Brandon Wong, Shuang Hu, and George Zhao.

The series first debuted on SBS Australia in 2016. Now, all three seasons are premiering on Hulu at once so international audiences can enjoy the entire series in one sitting.

On Which Devices Can You Stream ‘The Family Law’ on Hulu?

Hulu is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, iPhone, iPad, Web Browsers, Android Phone/Tablet, Xbox, Nintendo, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, VIZIO Smart TV, Android TV, and PlayStation.

Check out a preview of 'The Family Law':

