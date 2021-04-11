How to Watch the Final Episode of ‘Shameless’ on April 11 Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

It’s been 11 crazy years for Frank Gallagher and his dysfunctional family. In sickness and in health (or at least some modicum of health), “Shameless” has braved the storm of alcoholism, drug abuse, neglect, racism, homosexuality, poverty, and every hot-button topic under the sun. Sunday, April 11 marks the grand conclusion to the long-running series. Check it out on Showtime at 9 p.m. EST, or stream it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

When: Sunday, April 11 at 9 p.m. EST

TV: Showtime

Equal parts tragedy and comedy, Shameless has run the gamut of colorful characters entrenched in difficult situations. Famously forward in both subject matter and execution, the show never shied away from touchy subjects: If it’s happening across the street two blocks away, why can’t it happen on TV? The show’s mainstay of grit and realism were always a welcome change from romanticized Hollywood programming, so we’re anxious to see if the show gets its happy ending.

The finale spotlights one of Frank Gallagher’s many critical flaws: Drug abuse. As he faces down his darkest moment, Lip tries to acclimatize to his new job. Ian and Mickey shop for furniture together on the uncharted west side, and Carl pins on a badge and faces his destiny as a law enforcer. After Liam’s heart-to-heart with Frank in the previous episode, reminding him of both the beauty and ugliness in his own identity, it’s bound to be an episode of reflection for both Frank and everyone in his life.

Showtime is currently offering a 30-day free trial, so if you sign up now you can watch the show’s conclusion for free.

Is Shameless on Hulu?

Unfortunately, Shameless is not available for next-day streaming with a basic subscription to Hulu. You can, however, watch Season 11 of Shameless on Hulu if you add Showtime to your account. The bundle gives you the first six months of Showtime for only $4.99 a month.

