How to Watch ‘The Final Straw’ Series Premiere Live for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Another fun summer game show is making its debut on ABC this weekend! “The Final Straw” is a physical competition show that promises plenty of laughs. Produced by Peyton Manning, “Abbott Elementary” star Janelle James hosts the physical, comedy competition series. The new show premieres on Sunday, July 10 at 9/8c on ABC. You can watch all of the action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘The Final Straw’

When: Sunday, July 10 at 9/8c

Sunday, July 10 at 9/8c TV: ABC

About ‘The Final Straw’

“The Final Straw” features a little bit of strategy paired with silliness. The premise is similar to a giant game of Jenga with a variety of different objects. The game show puts two teams of two people each against one another. They must take turns and try to remove huge items from a stack without letting the tower come crashing down.

If a contestant removes too many items or the wrong piece, the whole stack could topple over, and they will lose the game. At the end of each episode, one lucky team has the chance to walk away with $250,000.

ABC’s new game show is executive produced by Hall of Fame NFL player Peyton Manning and hosted by “Abbott Elementary” star Janelle James. Adding to the fun, James provides hilarious commentary along the way.

