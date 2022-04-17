How to Watch ‘The First Lady’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

The new anthology series “The First Lady” on SHOWTIME delves into the unique role of the First Lady, with a focus on just how Michelle Obama, Betty Ford, and Eleanor Roosevelt have made it their own. The series premieres on Sunday, April 17 and you can watch for free with a 30-day free trial to SHOWTIME.

How to Watch ‘The First Lady’ Premiere

About ‘The First Lady’

SHOWTIME’s new series hopes to be a revelatory reframing of American leadership through the lens of the First Ladies. Starring Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford, and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt, this series delves deep into the Ladies’ personal and political lives. Exploring everything from their journeys to Washington, family life, and world-changing political contributions, the impact of the White House’s women is no longer hidden from view.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream SHOWTIME?

