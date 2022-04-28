How to Watch the First Leg of UEFA Europa League Semifinals Live Without Cable

Four teams remain in the UEFA Europa League tournament — West Ham, Eintracht Frankfurt, RB Leipzig, and Glasgow Rangers — and the all-important first leg begins this week. Which teams will cement their position in the finals? You can find out on Paramount+ starting this Thursday, April 28, at 2 p.m. ET with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch the First Leg of the UEFA Europa League Semifinals

When: Thursday, April 28 at 2 PM ET

Thursday, April 28 at 2 PM ET TV: Paramount+

About the First Leg of the UEFA Europa League Semifinals

Eintracht enters as a shocking semifinal team after dispatching FC Barcelona during the quarterfinal round, advancing 4:3 on aggregate. Can the Bundesliga club capitalize on a prime opportunity during what’s been a disappointing league season? Or will West Ham prove their superiority and end Eintracht’s Cinderella run? The odds are in West Ham’s favor (+175 to win the League according to DraftKings Sportsbook), but Eintracht can always pull another upset.

The second series sees the odds-on favorite, RB Leipzig (+115 to win the League) take on the odds-on underdog, Glasgow Rangers (+650 to win the League), in a contest many pundits don’t think will go the Rangers’ way. Leipzig is currently ranked fourth in the Bundesliga and would love nothing more than to cap off a rocky year with a trophy in some capacity, even if it is “only” the Europa.

How to Watch The Golazo Show

You’ll also be able to watch “The Golazo Show,” Paramount+’s whip-around show, which will alternate between the two matches live. To watch the “Golazo” feed, simply select it from your Paramount+ menu.

