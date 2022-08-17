 Skip to Content
How to Watch the First Round of the 2022 WNBA Playoffs Live for Free Without Cable

Stephen Silver

This year, the WNBA Playoffs are newly expanded and are set to get underway on Wednesday, Aug. 17 with a pair of games. The tournament will begin as the Chicago Sky will host the New York Liberty at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2, and then the Las Vegas Aces will host the Phoenix Mercury at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN. You can stream both games and the entire playoffs with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2022 WNBA Playoffs

About The 2022 WNBA Playoffs

This year’s playoffs use a different format than in the past, which could feature as many as 27 games. Eight teams qualify for the playoffs, with the first round featuring a multigame series instead of semi-elimination as in the past. The eight teams that qualified this year are the New York Liberty, the Chicago Sky, the Dallas Wings, the Connecticut Sun, the Washington Mystics, and the Seattle Storm.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform
Wednesday, Aug. 17 8 p.m. New York Liberty at Chicago Sky – Game 1 ESPN2
Wednesday, Aug. 17 10 p.m. Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces – Game 1 ESPN
Thursday, Aug. 18 8 p.m. Dallas Wings at Connecticut Sun – Game 1 ESPNU
Thursday, Aug. 18 10 p.m. Washington Mystics at Seattle Storm – Game 1 ESPN2
Saturday, Aug. 20 12 p.m. New York Liberty at Chicago Sky – Game 2 ESPN
Saturday, Aug. 20 9 p.m. Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces – Game 2 ESPN2
Sunday, Aug. 21  12 p.m. Dallas Wings at Connecticut Sun – Game 2 ABC
Sunday, Aug. 21 4 p.m. Washington Mystics at Seattle Storm – Game 2 ESPN
Tuesday, Aug. 23 TBD Chicago Sky at New York Liberty – Game 3 (if necessary) TBD
Tuesday, Aug. 23 TBD Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury – Game 3 (if necessary) TBD
Wednesday, Aug. 24 TBD Connecticut Sun at Dallas Wings – Game 3 (if necessary) TBD
Wednesday, Aug. 24 TBD Seattle Storm at Washington Mystics – Game 3 (if necessary) TBD

The commentators for the playoffs include Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe, and analysts LaChina Robinson, Carolyn Peck, Andraya Carter.

How to Stream the 2022 WNBA Playoffs on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 WNBA Playoffs using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN--
ESPN2--
ABC---
ESPNU≥ $89.99^
$8		-^
$11		-

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, and ESPNU + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC + 26 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: ESPNU

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, and ESPNU + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, and ESPNU + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 15 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: ESPNU

2022 WNBA Playoff Preview

