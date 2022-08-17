How to Watch the First Round of the 2022 WNBA Playoffs Live for Free Without Cable

This year, the WNBA Playoffs are newly expanded and are set to get underway on Wednesday, Aug. 17 with a pair of games. The tournament will begin as the Chicago Sky will host the New York Liberty at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2, and then the Las Vegas Aces will host the Phoenix Mercury at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN. You can stream both games and the entire playoffs with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2022 WNBA Playoffs

About The 2022 WNBA Playoffs

This year’s playoffs use a different format than in the past, which could feature as many as 27 games. Eight teams qualify for the playoffs, with the first round featuring a multigame series instead of semi-elimination as in the past. The eight teams that qualified this year are the New York Liberty, the Chicago Sky, the Dallas Wings, the Connecticut Sun, the Washington Mystics, and the Seattle Storm.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform Wednesday, Aug. 17 8 p.m. New York Liberty at Chicago Sky – Game 1 ESPN2 Wednesday, Aug. 17 10 p.m. Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces – Game 1 ESPN Thursday, Aug. 18 8 p.m. Dallas Wings at Connecticut Sun – Game 1 ESPNU Thursday, Aug. 18 10 p.m. Washington Mystics at Seattle Storm – Game 1 ESPN2 Saturday, Aug. 20 12 p.m. New York Liberty at Chicago Sky – Game 2 ESPN Saturday, Aug. 20 9 p.m. Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces – Game 2 ESPN2 Sunday, Aug. 21 12 p.m. Dallas Wings at Connecticut Sun – Game 2 ABC Sunday, Aug. 21 4 p.m. Washington Mystics at Seattle Storm – Game 2 ESPN Tuesday, Aug. 23 TBD Chicago Sky at New York Liberty – Game 3 (if necessary) TBD Tuesday, Aug. 23 TBD Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury – Game 3 (if necessary) TBD Wednesday, Aug. 24 TBD Connecticut Sun at Dallas Wings – Game 3 (if necessary) TBD Wednesday, Aug. 24 TBD Seattle Storm at Washington Mystics – Game 3 (if necessary) TBD

The commentators for the playoffs include Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe, and analysts LaChina Robinson, Carolyn Peck, Andraya Carter.

How to Stream the 2022 WNBA Playoffs on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 WNBA Playoffs using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options