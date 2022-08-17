How to Watch the First Round of the 2022 WNBA Playoffs Live for Free Without Cable
This year, the WNBA Playoffs are newly expanded and are set to get underway on Wednesday, Aug. 17 with a pair of games. The tournament will begin as the Chicago Sky will host the New York Liberty at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2, and then the Las Vegas Aces will host the Phoenix Mercury at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN. You can stream both games and the entire playoffs with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
How to Watch the 2022 WNBA Playoffs
- When: Starting Wednesday, Aug. 17
- TV: ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC
- Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
About The 2022 WNBA Playoffs
This year’s playoffs use a different format than in the past, which could feature as many as 27 games. Eight teams qualify for the playoffs, with the first round featuring a multigame series instead of semi-elimination as in the past. The eight teams that qualified this year are the New York Liberty, the Chicago Sky, the Dallas Wings, the Connecticut Sun, the Washington Mystics, and the Seattle Storm.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Platform
|Wednesday, Aug. 17
|8 p.m.
|New York Liberty at Chicago Sky – Game 1
|ESPN2
|Wednesday, Aug. 17
|10 p.m.
|Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces – Game 1
|ESPN
|Thursday, Aug. 18
|8 p.m.
|Dallas Wings at Connecticut Sun – Game 1
|ESPNU
|Thursday, Aug. 18
|10 p.m.
|Washington Mystics at Seattle Storm – Game 1
|ESPN2
|Saturday, Aug. 20
|12 p.m.
|New York Liberty at Chicago Sky – Game 2
|ESPN
|Saturday, Aug. 20
|9 p.m.
|Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces – Game 2
|ESPN2
|Sunday, Aug. 21
|12 p.m.
|Dallas Wings at Connecticut Sun – Game 2
|ABC
|Sunday, Aug. 21
|4 p.m.
|Washington Mystics at Seattle Storm – Game 2
|ESPN
|Tuesday, Aug. 23
|TBD
|Chicago Sky at New York Liberty – Game 3 (if necessary)
|TBD
|Tuesday, Aug. 23
|TBD
|Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury – Game 3 (if necessary)
|TBD
|Wednesday, Aug. 24
|TBD
|Connecticut Sun at Dallas Wings – Game 3 (if necessary)
|TBD
|Wednesday, Aug. 24
|TBD
|Seattle Storm at Washington Mystics – Game 3 (if necessary)
|TBD
The commentators for the playoffs include Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe, and analysts LaChina Robinson, Carolyn Peck, Andraya Carter.
How to Stream the 2022 WNBA Playoffs on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 WNBA Playoffs using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|ESPN2
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|ABC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|ESPNU
|≥ $89.99
|^
$8
|•
|-
|^
$11
|-
|•
All Live TV Streaming Options
Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC + 26 Top Cable Channels
Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: ESPNU