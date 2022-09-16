How to Watch the ‘Five Days at Memorial’ Finale Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

When the worst hurricane on record makes landfall near Memorial Hospital, the staff is woefully unprepared for the disaster they are about to face. Over a period of five days in Apple TV+ drama “Five Days at Memorial,” doctors and nurses are forced to make decisions that mean the literal life and death of their patients. In the thrilling conclusion, one physician must face the consequences of her actions, redefining “mercy” in the process. Watch the series finale on Friday, Sept. 16 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

How to Watch ‘Five Days at Memorial’

About ‘Five Days at Memorial’

The storm has come and gone, leaving massive destruction in its wake. Memorial Hospital, still without power and cut off from the outside world, is filled with patients who continue to suffer. When the staff makes decisions that end up costing lives, the repercussions of their actions may be too difficult to face. Now, under arrest for murder, one physician goes on trial to defend her personal concept of mercy.

The series is adapted from Sheri Fink’s 2013 book “Five Days at Memorial: Life and Death in a Storm-Ravaged Hospital,” and discusses the concepts of suffering, mercy and responsibility trough the lens of the real-life tragedy. Series writers John Ridley (“12 Years a Slave”) and Carlton Cuse (“Lost”) took their characters to the emotional and moral brink, having them wrestle with their decisions long after the disaster has passed.

Can You Stream ‘Five Days at Memorial’ for Free?

New subscribers can watch the series with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+. Current subscribers can watch the series finale on Friday, September 16.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Five Days at Memorial’ on Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

