How to Watch the Formula 1 2022 Spanish Grand Prix Live For Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

Formula 1 returns to Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for the F1 2022 Spanish Grand Prix. So far, the F1 season has been dominated by Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, who have accounted for all five season wins so far. Will Ferrari or Red Bull add another victory this year? Or will another team finally crack the winner’s circle? You can find out on Sunday, May 22, at 9 a.m. ET with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the 2022 F1 Spanish Grand Prix Live For Free Without Cable

The race is also available on ESPN Deportes.

2022 F1 Driver Standings

POS DRIVER NATIONALITY CAR PTS
1 Leclerc MON FERRARI 104
2 Verstappen NED RED BULL RACING RBPT 85
3 Perez MEX RED BULL RACING RBPT 66
4 Russell GBR MERCEDES 59
5 Sainz ESP FERRARI 53
6 Hamilton GBR MERCEDES 36
7 Norris GBR MCLAREN MERCEDES 35
8 Bottas FIN ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 30
9 Ocon FRA ALPINE RENAULT 24
10 Magnussen DEN HAAS FERRARI 15
11 Ricciardo AUS MCLAREN MERCEDES 11
12 Tsunoda JPN ALPHATAURI RBPT 10
13 Gasly FRA ALPHATAURI RBPT 6
14 Vettel GER ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 4
15 Albon THA WILLIAMS MERCEDES 3
16 Alonso ESP ALPINE RENAULT 2
17 Stroll CAN ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 2
18 Zhou CHN ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 1
19 Schumacher GER HAAS FERRARI 0
20 Hulkenberg GER ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 0

2022 Constructor Standings

POS TEAM PTS
1 FERRARI 157
2 RED BULL RACING RBPT 151
3 MERCEDES 95
4 MCLAREN MERCEDES 46
5 ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 31
6 ALPINE RENAULT 26
7 ALPHATAURI RBPT 16
8 HAAS FERRARI 15
9 ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 6
10 WILLIAMS MERCEDES 3

How to Stream the 2022 F1 Spanish Grand Prix for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 F1 Spanish Grand Prix live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN--
ESPN Deportes≥ $104.99^
$5		-^
$6		--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN and ESPN Deportes + 26 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $104.99
Includes: ESPN and ESPN Deportes + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $6 Best of Spanish TV
Includes: ESPN Deportes

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $5 Español Add-on
Includes: ESPN Deportes

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Weekend Warm-Up | 2022 Spanish Grand Prix

