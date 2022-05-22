How to Watch the Formula 1 2022 Spanish Grand Prix Live For Free Without Cable
Formula 1 returns to Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for the F1 2022 Spanish Grand Prix. So far, the F1 season has been dominated by Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, who have accounted for all five season wins so far. Will Ferrari or Red Bull add another victory this year? Or will another team finally crack the winner’s circle? You can find out on Sunday, May 22, at 9 a.m. ET with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
How to Watch the 2022 F1 Spanish Grand Prix Live For Free Without Cable
- When: Sunday, May 22 at 9 a.m. ET
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
The race is also available on ESPN Deportes.
2022 F1 Driver Standings
|POS
|DRIVER
|NATIONALITY
|CAR
|PTS
|1
|Leclerc
|MON
|FERRARI
|104
|2
|Verstappen
|NED
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|85
|3
|Perez
|MEX
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|66
|4
|Russell
|GBR
|MERCEDES
|59
|5
|Sainz
|ESP
|FERRARI
|53
|6
|Hamilton
|GBR
|MERCEDES
|36
|7
|Norris
|GBR
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|35
|8
|Bottas
|FIN
|ALFA ROMEO FERRARI
|30
|9
|Ocon
|FRA
|ALPINE RENAULT
|24
|10
|Magnussen
|DEN
|HAAS FERRARI
|15
|11
|Ricciardo
|AUS
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|11
|12
|Tsunoda
|JPN
|ALPHATAURI RBPT
|10
|13
|Gasly
|FRA
|ALPHATAURI RBPT
|6
|14
|Vettel
|GER
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|4
|15
|Albon
|THA
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|3
|16
|Alonso
|ESP
|ALPINE RENAULT
|2
|17
|Stroll
|CAN
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|2
|18
|Zhou
|CHN
|ALFA ROMEO FERRARI
|1
|19
|Schumacher
|GER
|HAAS FERRARI
|0
|20
|Hulkenberg
|GER
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|0
2022 Constructor Standings
|POS
|TEAM
|PTS
|1
|FERRARI
|157
|2
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|151
|3
|MERCEDES
|95
|4
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|46
|5
|ALFA ROMEO FERRARI
|31
|6
|ALPINE RENAULT
|26
|7
|ALPHATAURI RBPT
|16
|8
|HAAS FERRARI
|15
|9
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|6
|10
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|3
How to Stream the 2022 F1 Spanish Grand Prix for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 F1 Spanish Grand Prix live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|ESPN Deportes
|≥ $104.99
|•
|^
$5
|-
|^
$6
|-
|-
All Live TV Streaming Options
Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels
Add-on: $6 Best of Spanish TV
Includes: ESPN Deportes