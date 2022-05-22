How to Watch the Formula 1 2022 Spanish Grand Prix Live For Free Without Cable

Formula 1 returns to Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for the F1 2022 Spanish Grand Prix. So far, the F1 season has been dominated by Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, who have accounted for all five season wins so far. Will Ferrari or Red Bull add another victory this year? Or will another team finally crack the winner’s circle? You can find out on Sunday, May 22, at 9 a.m. ET with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

When: Sunday, May 22 at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday, May 22 at 9 a.m. ET TV: ESPN

The race is also available on ESPN Deportes.

2022 F1 Driver Standings

POS DRIVER NATIONALITY CAR PTS 1 Leclerc MON FERRARI 104 2 Verstappen NED RED BULL RACING RBPT 85 3 Perez MEX RED BULL RACING RBPT 66 4 Russell GBR MERCEDES 59 5 Sainz ESP FERRARI 53 6 Hamilton GBR MERCEDES 36 7 Norris GBR MCLAREN MERCEDES 35 8 Bottas FIN ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 30 9 Ocon FRA ALPINE RENAULT 24 10 Magnussen DEN HAAS FERRARI 15 11 Ricciardo AUS MCLAREN MERCEDES 11 12 Tsunoda JPN ALPHATAURI RBPT 10 13 Gasly FRA ALPHATAURI RBPT 6 14 Vettel GER ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 4 15 Albon THA WILLIAMS MERCEDES 3 16 Alonso ESP ALPINE RENAULT 2 17 Stroll CAN ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 2 18 Zhou CHN ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 1 19 Schumacher GER HAAS FERRARI 0 20 Hulkenberg GER ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 0

2022 Constructor Standings

POS TEAM PTS 1 FERRARI 157 2 RED BULL RACING RBPT 151 3 MERCEDES 95 4 MCLAREN MERCEDES 46 5 ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 31 6 ALPINE RENAULT 26 7 ALPHATAURI RBPT 16 8 HAAS FERRARI 15 9 ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 6 10 WILLIAMS MERCEDES 3

