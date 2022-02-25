How to Watch ‘The French Dispatch’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

“The French Dispatch” encapsulates journalism in the most pristine celebration that the field could deserve. Bursting at the seams with action, humor, kink, intrigue, and, above all else, outrageous personality. Director Wes Anderson (“The Grand Budapest Hotel” (2014)) presents a love letter to reporters, writers, and newsrooms by chronicling the lives and works of The French Dispatch’s writing staff. Watch it Friday, February 25th with an HBO Max subscription.

How to Watch ‘The French Dispatch’

The quirky film has an all-star cast, with Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray and Owen Wilson.

About ‘The French Dispatch’

The entirety of “The French Dispatch” is essentially a deep dive into its staff. The film sequentially presents each character, showing two sides of each coin: Both the writer at work on their individual piece; and their own personality set against the chaotic backdrop of the city. “The French Dispatch” ticks forward at a faster pace, but part of what makes its tempo so swift is the dizzying array of detail involved throughout. Seemingly insignificant story elements intersect together at unexpected junctures, and there’s deliberately little time to stop and reflect.

In a way, this is a lovingly satirical pastiche of the journalism career as a whole: A manic, fast-paced industry that’s struggling to get out up-to-date stories on a slow, unchanging world. “The French Dispatch” doesn’t revisit its story beats, and rewards a constant attention to detail. It can be a little hard to follow at times, but anyone who has enjoyed Wes Anderson’s other works will be bound to enjoy the one as well. The cumulative vibrancy of “The French Dispatch” is inarguable, and will keep you spellbound from start to finish. Stream the film Friday, February 25th with an HBO Max subscription.

The French Dispatch October 21, 2021 The quirky staff of an American magazine based in 1970s France puts out its last issue, with stories featuring an artist sentenced to life imprisonment, student riots, and a kidnapping resolved by a chef.

Does HBO Max Have a Free Trial?

No, HBO Max doesn’t offer a free trial. However, if you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month (pre-paid annually), which is 16% savings.

You can get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu. You will need to sign-up on the Hulu website and then authenticate by selecting Hulu as your TV Provider.

