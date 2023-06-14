 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘The Full Monty’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Ashley Steves

Gaz, Dave, and the rest of the band of brothers are back — and only some the wiser. Two and a half decades since the boys in Sheffield bared all, the FX sequel series to the Oscar-nominated film “The Full Monty” will premiere on Hulu on Wednesday, June 14, for viewers in the United States and on Disney+ the same day in the United Kingdom. viewers. A quarter of a century later, we check back in to see how the gang their efforts in the film have changed their lives. You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch ‘The Full Monty’ Series Premiere

About ‘The Full Monty’ Series Premiere

Twenty-five years after the original British comedy, FX and Searchlight Television’s “The Full Monty” reunites the movie’s band of brothers, still navigating life in post-industrial Sheffield amongst crumbling healthcare, education, and employment sectors and highlighting how the world of these working-class heroes has changed in the decades since.

Robert Carlyle (Gaz), Mark Addy (Dave), Lesley Sharp (Jean), Hugo Speer (Guy), Paul Barber (Horse), Steve Huison (Lomper), Wim Snape (Nathan), and Tom Wilkinson (Gerald) are all returning for the series. Other cast members joining the original group include rising star Talitha Wing, Paul Clayton, Miles Jupp, Sophie Stanton, Rhys Chaudhary, and more.

Original movie screenwriter and Oscar winner Simon Beaufoy (“Slumdog Millionaire”) is also back, joined by co-writer Alice Nutter (“Accused”).

The eight-episode comedy-drama series will debut in full on Wednesday, June 14 exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. and on Disney+ in the U.K.

Can you watch ‘The Full Monty’ Series Premiere for free?

Hulu offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘The Full Monty’ Series Premiere on Hulu.

What is the ‘The Full Monty’ Series Premiere episode schedule?

All episodes of “The Full Monty” will be available to stream on Hulu on June 14, 2023.

What devices can you use to stream ‘The Full Monty’ Series Premiere?

You can watch Hulu using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘The Full Monty’ Series Premiere Trailer

