How to Watch ‘The Full Monty’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Gaz, Dave, and the rest of the band of brothers are back — and only some the wiser. Two and a half decades since the boys in Sheffield bared all, the FX sequel series to the Oscar-nominated film "The Full Monty" will premiere on Hulu on Wednesday, June 14, for viewers in the United States and on Disney+ the same day in the United Kingdom. A quarter of a century later, we check back in to see how the gang their efforts in the film have changed their lives.

About ‘The Full Monty’ Series Premiere

Twenty-five years after the original British comedy, FX and Searchlight Television’s “The Full Monty” reunites the movie’s band of brothers, still navigating life in post-industrial Sheffield amongst crumbling healthcare, education, and employment sectors and highlighting how the world of these working-class heroes has changed in the decades since.

Robert Carlyle (Gaz), Mark Addy (Dave), Lesley Sharp (Jean), Hugo Speer (Guy), Paul Barber (Horse), Steve Huison (Lomper), Wim Snape (Nathan), and Tom Wilkinson (Gerald) are all returning for the series. Other cast members joining the original group include rising star Talitha Wing, Paul Clayton, Miles Jupp, Sophie Stanton, Rhys Chaudhary, and more.

Original movie screenwriter and Oscar winner Simon Beaufoy (“Slumdog Millionaire”) is also back, joined by co-writer Alice Nutter (“Accused”).

The eight-episode comedy-drama series will debut in full on Wednesday, June 14 exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. and on Disney+ in the U.K.

