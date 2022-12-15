 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Paramount Plus

How to Watch ‘The Game’ Season Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

David Satin

The NFL season may be gearing up for its sprint to the playoffs, but the new season of “The Game” is just getting started on Paramount+. Season 2 of “The Game” debuts on the service on Thursday, Dec. 15 and follows a professional football team in a fictional league as it transitions from its old home in San Diego to its new one: Las Vegas. The series takes a close-up look at the issues surrounding pro football, from racism and sexism to financial woes. You can watch The Game: Season 2 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch 'The Game' Season Premiere

About 'The Game' Season Premiere

“The Game” offers a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of professional football. The beloved characters tackle racism, sexism, classism and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect and love - all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play “The Game.”

The second season doubles the laughs and heightens the drama as the players, coaches and their families fight to survive the storms of change.

Guest stars returning to the series to reprise their roles include Tim Daly as Colonel Ulysses S. Thatcher, as well as legacy cast members Coby Bell as Jason Pitts and Rockmond Dunbar as Pookie. This season also features appearances by legacy cast members Rick Fox, appearing as himself, and Barry Floyd as Tee Tee.

“The Game” is a revival of the 2006 series of the same name, which ran for 10 seasons.

Can you watch 'The Game' Season Premiere for free?

Yes, Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch The Game: Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

What is the 'The Game' Season Premiere episode schedule?

Amazon Prime Video will be airing ‘The Game’ Season Premiere on Thursday, December 15, 2022 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Thursday, December 22, 2022.

  • Episode 1: Thursday, December 15, 2022
  • Episode 2: Thursday, December 15, 2022
  • Episode 3: Thursday, December 22, 2022

Can you watch 'The Game' Season Premiere offline?

Like most of the Amazon Prime Video catalog, you can download The Game: Season 2 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream 'The Game' Season Premiere?

You can watch The Game: Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'The Game' Season Premiere Trailer

  • The Game: Season 2

    December 15, 2022

    Relocating from San Diego to Sin City, a mix of new players and original cast offer a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football. The team tackles racism, sexism, classism and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect and love – all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play the game.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.