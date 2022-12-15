How to Watch ‘The Game’ Season Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

The NFL season may be gearing up for its sprint to the playoffs, but the new season of “ The Game ” is just getting started on Paramount+ . Season 2 of “The Game” debuts on the service on Thursday, Dec. 15 and follows a professional football team in a fictional league as it transitions from its old home in San Diego to its new one: Las Vegas. The series takes a close-up look at the issues surrounding pro football, from racism and sexism to financial woes. You can watch The Game: Season 2 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video .

About 'The Game' Season Premiere

“The Game” offers a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of professional football. The beloved characters tackle racism, sexism, classism and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect and love - all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play “The Game.”

The second season doubles the laughs and heightens the drama as the players, coaches and their families fight to survive the storms of change.

Guest stars returning to the series to reprise their roles include Tim Daly as Colonel Ulysses S. Thatcher, as well as legacy cast members Coby Bell as Jason Pitts and Rockmond Dunbar as Pookie. This season also features appearances by legacy cast members Rick Fox, appearing as himself, and Barry Floyd as Tee Tee.

“The Game” is a revival of the 2006 series of the same name, which ran for 10 seasons.

Can you watch 'The Game' Season Premiere for free?

Yes, Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch The Game: Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

What is the 'The Game' Season Premiere episode schedule?

Amazon Prime Video will be airing ‘The Game’ Season Premiere on Thursday, December 15, 2022 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Thursday, December 22, 2022.

Episode 1 : Thursday, December 15, 2022

: Thursday, December 15, 2022 Episode 2 : Thursday, December 15, 2022

: Thursday, December 15, 2022 Episode 3: Thursday, December 22, 2022

Can you watch 'The Game' Season Premiere offline?

Like most of the Amazon Prime Video catalog, you can download The Game: Season 2 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream 'The Game' Season Premiere?

You can watch The Game: Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'The Game' Season Premiere Trailer