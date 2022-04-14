How to Watch ‘The Garcias’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

It’s hard to call “The Garcias” a brand-new comedy series, since it’s essentially a reboot of “The Brothers Garcia” (2000) from over twenty years ago. The upcoming show is set to premiere on HBO Max on Thursday, April 14, and stars six of the original series’ cast members.

Reprising their roles are Ada Morris as Sonia, Carlos Lacamara as Ray, and Alvin Alvarez as Larry. The first English-language sitcom to have an all-Latino cast and crew, “The Garcias” will be 10 episodes of the eponymous family now that the children are grown up. Catch the premiere with an HBO Max subscription.

How to Watch ‘The Garcias’

About ‘The Garcias’

“The Garcias” is set in a fancy beach house during the family’s summer vacation to Mexico’s Riviera Maya. Larry Garcia (Alvarez) is retelling the tales of his teenage years as the youngest son in the Garcia family, and his life growing up with his quirky, opinionated parents. The recent trailer shows Ray (Lacamara) and Sonia (Morris) back to their old tricks, with Ray calling out George (Bobby Gonzalez) for being half Puerto Rican and Sonia rejoicing in smells of peroxide as she returns to her hairdressing roots.

Nickelodeon’s original series “The Brothers Garcia” was an award-winning, slice-of-life show that revolved around stories of the family’s everyday life in San Antonio. The world is changing around them and the cast is 20 years older, but the family’s relationships are strong as ever. Joining the aforementioned cast are Jeffrey Licon as Carlos and Vaneza Pitynski as Lorena.

The Garcias April 14, 2022 After 15 years, the Garcia kids are grown up and now have children of their own. The new extended Garcia family travels to the beautiful Riviera Maya in Mexico, a place full of self-discovery, where they will all learn what it really takes to be a “familia.”

