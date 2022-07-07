How to Watch the ‘Generation Gap’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

A fun new game show makes its debut on ABC on Thursday, July 7 at 9/8c. “Generation Gap,” hosted by Kelly Ripa, is a comedy quiz show that highlights the major differences between each generation. Two teams go head-to-head with each consisting of two people from two different generations. You can watch it for free without cable with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

When: Thursday, July 7 at 9/8c

About ‘Generation Gap’

Two teams go head to head in this new comedy reality series. Each team consists of two people from two different generations. In the preview, some of the teams are made up of a grandparent with a grandchild. They are challenged to work together and answer questions about pop culture references from each other’s generations.

One of the younger contestants in the preview is shown a picture of Shirley Temple but doesn’t know her name. Meanwhile, an older competitor finds herself confused about what TikTok is.

“Generation Gap” was previously featured as a segment on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” The series, created by Kimmel and Mark Burnett, has been in the works for three years and finally has its own time slot on ABC.

