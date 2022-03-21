How to Watch ‘The Gilded Age’ Finale on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

“Let the tournament begin.” The finale of “The Gilded Age” is sure to be a good one and you don’t want to miss this grand finale. The final episode will premiere on Monday, March 21 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max. Watch with a subscription to HBO Max.

No, HBO Max does not offer a free trial.

You can also get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu.

If you have already used a free trial of HBO Max through Hulu, you will have to pay to watch "The Gilded Age."

About ‘The Gilded Age’

In episode eight, fans saw Edison’s lighting electrical display, George preparing for a legal battle, and Bannister hatching a plan to exact vengeance.

In the final episode of Season 1 of “The Gilded Age,” Marian is embarking on a new adventure and her aunts Ada and Aurora are trying to stop her before it’s too late. As Gladys’ debut ball approaches, Bertha and Mrs. Astor’s conflict has consequences for all of New York society. Also, Peggy discovers a shocking and life-changing letter while Baudin lays out his double life.

There is no announced release date for Season 2 as of yet. However, if all goes well, we could see the second season sometime in 2023.

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Three of these providers allow you to watch "The Gilded Age" on HBO using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

