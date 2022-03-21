 Skip to Content
HBO Max HBO The Gilded Age

How to Watch ‘The Gilded Age’ Finale on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Lauren Forristal

“Let the tournament begin.” The finale of “The Gilded Age” is sure to be a good one and you don’t want to miss this grand finale. The final episode will premiere on Monday, March 21 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max. Watch with a subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘The Gilded Age’ Finale

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

No, HBO Max does not offer a free trial. If you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month when you pre-pay for a full year, which saves you 16%.

You can also get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu. You will need to sign-up on the Hulu website and then authenticate by selecting Hulu as your TV Provider.

New Hulu Subscribers

  • Click here to activate the offer
  • Click “Sign-Up Now”
  • Create Your Account
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

Existing Hulu Subscribers

If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:

  • Click your Profile
  • Click “Account”
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add HBO Max Free Trial

Sign-up For HBO Max Directly

If you have already used a free trial of HBO Max through Hulu, you will have to pay to watch “The Gilded Age.” Though it isn’t free, you could sign up for HBO Max to enjoy the streaming service’s other offerings.

How to Get HBO Max

  • Click here to sign-up
  • Click “Sign Up Now”
  • Select “Prepay & Save”
  • Create Your Account
  • Add Your Payment Information
  • Click “Start Subscription”

About ‘The Gilded Age’

In episode eight, fans saw Edison’s lighting electrical display, George preparing for a legal battle, and Bannister hatching a plan to exact vengeance.

In the final episode of Season 1 of “The Gilded Age,” Marian is embarking on a new adventure and her aunts Ada and Aurora are trying to stop her before it’s too late. As Gladys’ debut ball approaches, Bertha and Mrs. Astor’s conflict has consequences for all of New York society. Also, Peggy discovers a shocking and life-changing letter while Baudin lays out his double life.

There is no announced release date for Season 2 as of yet. However, if all goes well, we could see the second season sometime in 2023.

The Gilded Age

January 24, 2022

It’s 1882 and the Gilded Age is in full swing when Marian Brook, a young orphaned daughter of a Southern general, moves in with her rigidly conventional aunts in New York City. With the help of Peggy Scott, an African-American woman masquerading as her maid, Marian gets caught up in the dazzling lives of her rich neighbors as she struggles to decide between adhering to the rules or forging her own path.

How to Stream ‘The Gilded Age’ Finale on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Three of these providers allow you to watch “The Gilded Age” on HBO using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
HBO$149.99-^
$15		---^
$15

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $149.99
Includes: HBO + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99

Add-on: $15 HBO
Includes: HBO

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99

Add-on: $15 HBO Max
Includes: HBO

Check out this preview of the Season 1 finale of "The Gilded Age":

