How to Watch ‘The Gilded Age’ Series Premiere Without Cable on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Mobile

“Downton Abbey”‘s Julian Fellowes returns to the past on “The Gilded Age,” premiering on HBO and HBO Max on Monday, January 24 with a special 80-minute-long episode. Watch with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘The Gilded Age’ Series Premiere

When: Monday, January 24 at 9 PM ET

TV: HBO Max

Stream: Watch with a Subscription to HBO Max

About ‘The Gilded Age’

The American Gilded Age, where technological innovation and opulent wealth thrived during the late 1800s, and the United States was full of change, promise, as well as stubbornness to stick to the old ways. Viewers will witness new money, like the Russell family, leave its mark on American society in this new show, yet recognizable story, “The Gilded Age.”

Created and co-written with Sonja Warfield, Fellowes takes this American time period and embeds his cast of Gilded Agestars with rich history of old-money, hostility, new fortune, and wide-eyed ambition.

Set in 1882, the show takes place in New York City, featuring a young Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) who moves to the Empire State from rural Pennsylvania after the death of her father. She moves in with her two aunts Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) and “the spinster” Ada Brook (Cynthia Nixon).

An aspiring writer, Peggy Scott (Denée Benton), travels alongside Marian as they both seek a fresh start. Instead, however, they find themselves in the middle of a social war between their new money neighbors, railroad tycoon George (Morgan Spector), and his wife Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon). Living in a world on the brink of the modern age, it’s up to Marian to paint a fresh path for herself, rather than follow the established, yet outdated rules of society.

The nine-episode series is directed by Michael Engler and Salli Richardson-Whitfield and executive produced by Fellowes, Warfield, Engler, Richardson-Whitfield, Gareth Neame, and David Crockett. Other series stars include Nathan Lane, Audra McDonald, Debra Monk, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson, Simon Jones, Harry Richardson, Thomas Cocquerel, Jack Gilpin, among many others.

Does HBO Max Have a Free Trial?

No, HBO Max doesn’t offer a free trial. However, if you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month (pre-paid annually), which is 16% savings.

You can get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu. You will need to sign-up on Hulu website and then authenticate by selecting Hulu as your TV Provider.

Get 20% OFF HBO Max

If you have already used the free trial of HBO Max through Hulu, you will have to pay to watch “The Gilded Age.” Though it isn’t free, you could sign up for HBO Max to watch the season premiere as well as enjoy other series like “Succession” and “Euphoria.”

