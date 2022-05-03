How to Watch ‘The Girl from Plainville’ Finale For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The limited series finale of Hulu’s “The Girl from Plainville” airs on May 3. The series, which is based on a real 2014 event, follows the complex relationship between Conrad Roy and his girlfriend, Michelle Carter. The eight-episode limited series stars Elle Fanning and explores the text conversations that the young couple shared that likely provoked Conrad’s tragic suicide. The finale will be released on Tuesday, May 3 and you can watch when it airs, or stream it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch ‘The Girl from Plainville’

About ‘The Girl From Plainville’

Besides a thorough recounting of the ugly conversation that the two had over text, “The Girl From Plainville” mostly depicts the aftermath of Conrad’s death, and the reverberations it made in the lives of the friends and family he left behind. The scandalous story also made ripples across the nation at large, and the ensuing trial posed questions that set an important precedent. The prosecution laid out Michelle’s involvement in the past couple of episodes, and now the series is drawing to its conclusion.

Titled “Blank Spaces,” the eighth episode transpires during Conrad’s last day. A changed Michelle must face the reality of her future, while the Carters and Roys struggle to find closure as the dust settles. Besides starring as Carter, lead actress Elle Fanning also serves as the series’ Executive Producer, and urged the story to be told with as much respect towards both families as possible.

In an effort to be more cognizant of the victims of the crime, Fanning tried to ensure that the story didn’t lean too heavily into sensationalism. Showrunner Patrick Macmanus detailed that Fanning “wanted it to be an honest portrayal of not just these families and what they went through, but from what people are going through in general on a day-to-day basis when it comes to their mental health.”

The story of “The Girl From Plainville” is a tragic narrative, but one that bears telling: The hope is that people will learn from it, and recognize how to identify and correctly respond to signs of depression and peer pressure. See the show’s finale on Tuesday, May 3 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

The Girl From Plainville March 29, 2022 The controversial case of Michelle Carter, who was convicted in 2017 of involuntary manslaughter for encouraging the suicide of her then-boyfriend via texts and phone calls.

On Which Devices Can You Stream ‘Crush’ on Hulu?

Hulu is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, iPhone, iPad, Web Browsers, Android Phone/Tablet, Xbox, Nintendo, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, VIZIO Smart TV, Android TV, and PlayStation.