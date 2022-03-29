How to Watch ‘The Girl From Plainville’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Michelle Carter, who served just 11 months for involuntary manslaughter in 2017 after being the focus of an unusual real-life case surrounding the death of Conrad Roy, is at the center of Hulu’s true-crime series, “The Girl From Plainville.” You can stream the new show beginning on Tuesday, March 29 with a 30-Day free trial to Hulu.

About ‘The Girl From Plainville’

Created by Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus, the series recounts the strange 2014 suicide-by-manipulation of a Massachusetts teenager named Conrad “Coco” Roy III (played by Colton Ryan), and the resulting manslaughter trial of his girlfriend, Michelle Carter (Elle Fanning). While she was miles away when the death took place, it appeared that text messages sent from Carter encouraged Roy to go through with killing himself.

Carter and Roy first met in Florida during vacation in 2012. They would then have a long distance relationship, played out over text message while only ever meeting in person a couple of times in Massachusetts. Roy suffered from depression and social anxiety and while Carter had previously discouraged him from attempting suicide, in 2014 her response was different.

Once her attitude had changed, Carter sent her boyfriend instructions on how to go through with it. Her last text to him was “to get back in” the truck where he was inhaling carbon monoxide.

In addition to Fanning as Carter and Ryan as Roy, the cast includes Chloë Sevigny as Roy’s mother, Lynn; Norbert Leo Butz as his father, Conrad “Co” Roy II; Cara Buono as Carter’s mother, Gail; Kai Lennox as her father, David; and Aya Cash as prosecutor Katie Rayburn.

The first three episodes of “The Girl From Plainville” premiere on March 29, with new episodes debuting weekly until May 3.

