How to Watch “The Golazo Show”, UEFA Champions League Whip-Around Show Without Cable

With 2020-21 Champions League kicking off today, there’s a new way to make sure you don’t miss a single goal. CBS has launched “The Golazo Show”, which is similar to NFL RedZone, is that it cut between every goal scored during the Champions League games.

How to Watch The Golazo Show

When: Starting October 20 at 12:55 p.m. ET

Where: CBS All Access/CBS Sports Network

Fortunately, even if you don’t have cable, you can still get access to The Golazo Show either through CBS All Access or live on TV with CBS Sports Network. CBS Sports Network is available on most Live TV Streaming Services like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and others.

Bayern Munich comes in as the reigning champions this season as they defend a title they have barely finished celebrating. While they have stiff competition against Atletico Madrid in their grouping, the team isn’t expected to have much of a hard time besting the rest. In addition to Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid, Champions League Group A also consists of Lokomotiv Moscow and Red Bull Salzburg.

How to Stream “The Golazo Show” for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “The Golazo Show” live on CBS Sports Network & CBS All Access using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.