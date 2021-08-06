2020 Tokyo Olympics: How to Watch the Olympic Gold Medal Baseball Game - USA v Japan - Live Online For Free Without Cable

The US Men’s Baseball team has a shot at its first gold medal since 2000. To get there, they’ll need to defeat the host nation, Japan, which has had an incredibly strong showing during the 2020 Games. Can the USA’s ragtag bunch of prospects and pros defeat the Japanese national team and claim the gold?

Because of the time shift, you’ll have to wake up early if you’d like to see the game live. If you can remain spoiler-free and don’t mind watching on replay, games will be replayed several times on various NBC-related channels. Several streaming services offer a free trial to watch on NBC Sports Network, but we recommend fuboTV so you can also get the other channels showing Olympic events.

If you get access to NBC and their cable channels as part of your cable, satellite, or Live TV Streaming Service, you can watch the entire 2020 Tokyo Olympics using the NBC Sports App, NBC App, and NBCOlympics.com. In addition to being able to stream all Olympics events live, you can also watch them on-demand.

You can download the NBC and NBC Sports App on all major streaming platforms including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, iOS, and Android. Once you do that, you can use your streaming or cable credentials to log in to the app and unlock free streaming.

If you don’t have cable or streaming credentials, you’ll get a one-time pass of 30 minutes, with 5 minutes of additional access per day.

Go to NBCOlympics.com and Choose a Live Stream Select “Sign In with your Cable Provider” on the Right Side Search for your cable or streaming provider like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV Sign-in with the credentials to your cable or streaming service account

How to Stream the USA vs. Japan at the Tokyo Olympics for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the USA Baseball games using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

