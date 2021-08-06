 Skip to Content
2020 Summer Olympics Baseball
USA Network NBC Sports Network

2020 Tokyo Olympics: How to Watch the Olympic Gold Medal Baseball Game - USA v Japan - Live Online For Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

The US Men’s Baseball team has a shot at its first gold medal since 2000. To get there, they’ll need to defeat the host nation, Japan, which has had an incredibly strong showing during the 2020 Games. Can the USA’s ragtag bunch of prospects and pros defeat the Japanese national team and claim the gold?

How to Watch the Tokyo Olympics Gold Medal Game - U.S. Baseball Team vs. Japan Live

Because of the time shift, you’ll have to wake up early if you’d like to see the game live. If you can remain spoiler-free and don’t mind watching on replay, games will be replayed several times on various NBC-related channels. Several streaming services offer a free trial to watch on NBC Sports Network, but we recommend fuboTV so you can also get the other channels showing Olympic events.

How to Unlock the NBC Sports App to Stream 2020 Olympics

If you get access to NBC and their cable channels as part of your cable, satellite, or Live TV Streaming Service, you can watch the entire 2020 Tokyo Olympics using the NBC Sports App, NBC App, and NBCOlympics.com. In addition to being able to stream all Olympics events live, you can also watch them on-demand.

You can download the NBC and NBC Sports App on all major streaming platforms including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, iOS, and Android. Once you do that, you can use your streaming or cable credentials to log in to the app and unlock free streaming.

If you don’t have cable or streaming credentials, you’ll get a one-time pass of 30 minutes, with 5 minutes of additional access per day.

  1. Go to NBCOlympics.com and Choose a Live Stream
  2. Select “Sign In with your Cable Provider” on the Right Side
  3. Search for your cable or streaming provider like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV
  4. Sign-in with the credentials to your cable or streaming service account

Schedule for 2020 Tokyo Olympics Baseball Gold Medal Game - USA vs. Japan

Day Event Live? Time Where to watch Stream now
Saturday, August 7 Finals Live 6 AM ET - 9 AM ET NBC Sports App Stream with Free Trial
Saturday, August 7 Finals Replay 9:30 AM ET - 12:30 AM ET USA Network Stream with Free Trial
Sunday, August 8 Finals Replay 3:30 AM ET - 6:30 AM ET NBCSN Stream with Free Trial

How to Stream the USA vs. Japan at the Tokyo Olympics for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the USA Baseball games using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
USA Network--
NBC Sports Network--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: USA Network and NBC Sports Network + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: USA Network and NBC Sports Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: USA Network and NBC Sports Network + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: USA Network and NBC Sports Network + 23 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: USA Network and NBC Sports Network + 30 Top Cable Channels

USA Baseball—The National Team Experience

2020 Summer Olympics

