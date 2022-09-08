How to Watch ‘The Good Fight’ Final Season Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Get ready for one last round of “The Good Fight.” The follow-up series to the highly successful “The Good Wife” is returning for a sixth and final season on Paramount+. The series follows one of the leading secondary characters from “The Good Wife,” Diane Lockhart. After a huge financial scandal crushes the reputation of Diane and her family, she’s forced to join one of Chicago’s most prestigious law firms to rebuild her career. Watch the Season 6 premiere with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch the Season Six Premiere of ‘The Good Fight’

About ‘The Good Fight’

Season 6 opens with Diane feeling like she’s going crazy, fighting against an uneasy sense of déjà vu. She has succeeded in her goal of seeing President Donald Trump voted out of office, but the country around her continues to struggle. Old issues become new again, with everything from Roe v. Wade, to voting rights, to Cold War aggressions returning. Meanwhile, the lawyers of Reddick & Associates wonder if the violence that they see all around them points to an impending civil war.

“Thanks to the creative brilliance of Robert and Michelle King, THE GOOD FIGHT has been a marquee series for Paramount+ and a huge source of personal pride for me and our Studio,” said David Stapf, president of CBS Studios. “Robert and Michelle took the bones of their network hit, ‘The Good Wife,’ which pushed creative boundaries, and transformed it into a signature streaming series.”

The all-star cast of “The Good Fight” includes Christine Baranski, John Slattery, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Charmaine Bingwa, with Audra McDonald and Andre Braugher. Alan Cumming and Carrie Preston guest star. New episodes will follow every Thursday following the season premiere.

Can You Stream the S 6 Premiere of ‘The Good Fight’ For Free?

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘The Good Fight’ on Paramount+?

