How to Watch ‘The Good Fight’ Final Season Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

David Satin

Get ready for one last round of “The Good Fight.” The follow-up series to the highly successful “The Good Wife” is returning for a sixth and final season on Paramount+. The series follows one of the leading secondary characters from “The Good Wife,” Diane Lockhart. After a huge financial scandal crushes the reputation of Diane and her family, she’s forced to join one of Chicago’s most prestigious law firms to rebuild her career. Watch the Season 6 premiere with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch the Season Six Premiere of ‘The Good Fight’

About ‘The Good Fight’

Season 6 opens with Diane feeling like she’s going crazy, fighting against an uneasy sense of déjà vu. She has succeeded in her goal of seeing President Donald Trump voted out of office, but the country around her continues to struggle. Old issues become new again, with everything from Roe v. Wade, to voting rights, to Cold War aggressions returning. Meanwhile, the lawyers of Reddick & Associates wonder if the violence that they see all around them points to an impending civil war.

“Thanks to the creative brilliance of Robert and Michelle King, THE GOOD FIGHT has been a marquee series for Paramount+ and a huge source of personal pride for me and our Studio,” said David Stapf, president of CBS Studios. “Robert and Michelle took the bones of their network hit, ‘The Good Wife,’ which pushed creative boundaries, and transformed it into a signature streaming series.”

The all-star cast of “The Good Fight” includes Christine Baranski, John Slattery, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Charmaine Bingwa, with Audra McDonald and Andre Braugher. Alan Cumming and Carrie Preston guest star. New episodes will follow every Thursday following the season premiere.

Can You Stream the S 6 Premiere of ‘The Good Fight’ For Free?

If you are not yet a customer of Paramount+, you sure can. Paramount+ offers a 30-day free trial with promo code REALITY, so you can enjoy the entire Paramount+ library free for a month before committing to a subscription.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘The Good Fight’ on Paramount+?

Paramount+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

  • 30-Day Trial
    paramountplus.com

    Paramount Plus

    Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 12,000+ TV show episodes including originals Star Trek: Discovery, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, and MTV’s Laguna Beach. Meet captivating characters, catch up on your favorite sport, explore new worlds in the growing collection of Paramount+.

    Previously under the name ‘CBS All Access,’ Subscribers can choose between their Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with their Premium Plan for $9.99/month. Subscribers can add Showtime to either plan for an additional $3/month.

    With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time line-up, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.

    With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate like the old ad-supported plan.

    With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.

    30-Day Trial
    $4.99+ / month
    paramountplus.com

    For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ With Code: REALITY.

'The Good Fight' S 6 Trailer

