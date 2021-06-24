How to Watch ‘The Good Fight’ Season 5 Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

For fans of “The Good Fight,” the wait is over. After the cliffhanger events of the pandemic-shortened fourth season, the critically acclaimed series returns for a fifth season for more legal madness. The new season of the legal drama premieres on Thursday, June 24, on Paramount Plus.

How to Watch “The Good Fight” Season 5 Premiere Online For Free

When: Premiering on Thursday, June 24, with the following episodes debuting every following Thursday

Where: Paramount+

Stream: Watch with 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount+.

When Are New Episodes of The Good Fight Released?

The first episode of the 10-episode fifth season will premiere on June 24, with new episodes released every Thursday.

How Much Does Paramount+ Cost?

A subscription to Paramount+ is available for $4.99 / month, or $49.99 / year ($4.17 / month).

7-Day Trial paramountplus.com Paramount Plus Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 12,000+ TV show episodes including originals Star Trek: Discovery, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, and MTV’s Laguna Beach. Meet captivating characters, catch up on your favorite sport, explore new worlds in the growing collection of Paramount+. … Previously under the name ‘CBS All Access,’ Subscribers can choose between their Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with their Premium Plan for $9.99/month. With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time line-up, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K. With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate like the old ad-supported plan. With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A. 7-Day Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com

On What Devices Can I Stream The Good Fight?

You can stream The Good Fight on all devices that Paramount+ is available including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android Phone/Tablet, Android TV, Apple TV, iPhone/iPad, Google Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, and Web Browsers.

How Many Times Can You Stream The Good Fight?

As long as you remain a subscriber of Paramount+, you can continue to stream the show as often as you would like.

Can You Watch The Good Fight Offline?

You can download and watch content offline with Paramount+ on certain devices, including Android phones and Apple iPhones and iPads.

The Good Fight February 19, 2017 Picking up one year after the events of the final broadcast episode of “The Good Wife”, an enormous financial scam has destroyed the reputation of a young lawyer, Maia Rindell, while simultaneously wiping out her mentor and godmother Diane Lockhart’s savings. Forced out of her law firm, now called “Lockhart, Deckler, Gussman, Lee, Lyman, Gilbert, Lurie, Kagan, Tannebaum & Associates”, they join Lucca Quinn at one of Chicago’s preeminent law firms.