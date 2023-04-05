How to Watch ‘The Good Mothers’ Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

How far would you go to stop something you knew was wrong? Would you defy your own family in the name of justice? That’s the choice facing three women in “The Good Mothers,” a new Italian-language series coming to Hulu on Wednesday, April 5. Born into one of the most powerful Mafia families in the world, these women decide they’ll do whatever it takes to bring down the organization from the inside. You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu .

About 'The Good Mothers' Premiere

“The Good Mothers” is a multi-layered narrative that follows the shocking true story of three women who were born into the most deadly and wealthy of the Italian Mafia clans, and how they worked with a courageous female prosecutor to take down the entire operation. The women must fight their own families for the right to survive and build a new future for their children.

Based on a true story, Denise (daughter of Lea Garofalo), Maria Concetta Cacciola, and Giuseppina Pesce dare to stand up to the fearsome ‘Ndrangheta mafia. Helping them in their efforts is prosecutor Anna Colace, newly arrived in Calabria from Milan with a strategy to topple the ‘Ndrangheta clans: focus on the women.

It’s an approach that comes with risk - the ‘Ndrangheta are known and feared for their iron fist and insidious power. “The Good Mothers” is the gripping story of three women who turn against everything they know in order to fight for their lives and the future of their children and overcome a criminal empire.

Can you watch 'The Good Mothers' Premiere for free?

Hulu offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘The Good Mothers’ Premiere on Hulu.

What devices can you use to stream 'The Good Mothers' Premiere?

You can watch Hulu using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'The Good Mothers' Premiere Trailer