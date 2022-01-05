How to Watch the ‘Good Sam’ Series Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

CBS’ new original medical drama, “Good Sam,” makes its debut this week. Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs play a father-daughter duo who both work as surgeons. The “Good Sam” series premiere premieres live on Wednesday, January 5 at 10 p.m. ET. You can stream it live or on-demand with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the ‘Good Sam’ Series Premiere

When: Wednesday, January 5 at 10 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

About ‘Good Sam’

Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (Isaacs), a heart surgeon and chief of surgery, ends up in a coma. Because he’s unable to fulfill his duties, his daughter, Dr. Sam Griffith (Bush) takes over. She’s a skilled heart surgeon but has always worked under her father. After the coma, Griff attempts to take back his role, but Sam must supervise him, despite her own talents.

The father and daughter aren’t on the same page because Griff fails to see just how talented and experienced Sam is. After all, she fulfilled his duties for months during his coma. Nonetheless, the father and daughter face conflict and drama as he questions her abilities. Can she prove herself and take on the role that she deserves?

Starring alongside Bush and Isaacs are Skye P. Marshall as Dr. Lex Trulie, Michael Stahl-David as Dr. Caleb Tucker, Omar Maskati as Dr. Isan M. Shah, Davi Santos as Dr. Joey Costa, Wendy Crewson as Vivian Katz,

and Edwin Hodge as Malcolm A. Kingsley.

How to Stream the ‘Good Sam’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

