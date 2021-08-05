How to Watch the NFL Hall of Fame Game; Cowboys vs. Steelers Live For Free Online Without Cable

The NFL Hall of Fame Game signifies the end of the long, painful break from everyone’s favorite sport. This year, starters from Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers will duke it out for a drive or two before their understudies come in for the remainder of the game. But hey, it’s still football, right?

How to Watch the NFL Hall of Fame Game for Free without Cable

When: Thursday, August 5 at 8 PM ET

TV: Fox

Stream: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The NFL Hall of Fame game kicks off the NFL Preseason, which is only 3 weeks this year thanks to the addition of a 17th game during the regular season. Here’s the full schedule of NFL Preseason games:

NFL Preseason Schedule

Week 1

Thursday, Aug. 12

Washington at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 13

Tennessee at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug.14

Miami at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

New Orleans at Baltimore, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

New York Jets at New York Giants, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 15

Carolina at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Week 2

Thursday, Aug. 19

New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 20

Kansas City at Arizona, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Cincinnati at Washington, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 21

Buffalo at Chicago, 1 p.m.

New York Jets at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Baltimore at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Indianapolis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Las Vegas at Los Angeles Rams, 10 p.m.

Denver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 22

New York Giants at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Los Angeles Chargers, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 23

Jacksonville at New Orleans, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 3

Friday, Aug. 27

Indianapolis at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York Jets, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 28

Green Bay at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8 p.m.

Arizona at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at Denver, 9:05 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 29

Jacksonville at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 4 p.m. (CBS)

Las Vegas at San Francisco, 4 p.m.

New England at New York Giants, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 8 p.m. (NBC)

How to Stream the Hall of Fame Game for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the NFL Hall of Fame Game live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

