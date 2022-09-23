How to Watch the ‘Haunted Scotland’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

With Halloween coming up soon, discovery+ is bringing viewers a variety of spooky content. The newest addition is a docuseries, “Haunted Scotland.” The series features 10 one-hour episodes with experts Chris Fleming and Gail Porter of “Spooked Scotland” reuniting in Scotland once again. You can begin streaming the new program on-demand when the first three episodes drop this Friday, Sept. 23 with a 7-Day Free Trial of discovery+.

How to Stream ‘Haunted Scotland’

About ‘Haunted Scotland’

Scotland is known as one of the most haunted countries in the world, so medium Chris Fleming and Gail Porter are back to investigate. They are teaming up with other paranormal experts to dig into the country’s history of mysterious activity.

Over the years, have reported many eerie happenings, from crimes to sightings, at some of Scotland’s best-known landmarks. In this chilling new series, Fleming, Porter, and their crew hope to discover what is really happening. They will put their expertise to use and attempt to connect with the spirits. Will the team of experts finally get the answers they’ve been searching for?

Throughout the series’ 10 episodes, viewers get a look at exclusive footage that has never been seen before. This is the first time that cameras have been allowed in some of these haunted locations in Scotland.

Can You Stream ‘Haunted Scotland’ for Free?

You can stream “Haunted Scotland” for free with a seven-day trial to discovery+. After that, you will have to pay for a monthly subscription, which costs $4.99 (Ad Lite) or $6.99 (Ad Free) per month.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Haunted Scotland’ on discovery+?

discovery+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.