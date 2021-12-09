 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ESPN

How to Watch the 2021 Home Depot College Football Awards Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Jeff Kotuby

The finalists for most of college football’s awards will be up for grabs this evening as ESPN hosts the 31st Home Depot College Football Awards. The Chuck Bednarik, Biletnikoff, Ray Guy, Davey O’Brien, and more will be awarded as we slowly but surely work our way towards college football’s biggest achievement — the Heisman Trophy. The action starts Thursday, December 9 at 7 PM ET, only on ESPN.

How to Watch the 31st Home Depot College Football Awards Live on ESPN Without Cable

Background

Tonight’s the night when college football’s best are rewarded for their great seasons. Awards for the best defensive player, punter, kicker, receiver, quarterback, offensive lineman, defensive back, running back, tight end, and most outstanding overall player are ready to be crowned.

Alabama looks to have a strong showing tonight, as OLB Will Anderson, QB Bryce Young, and WR Jameson Williams are all expected to come home with their awards. Between Pickett, Walker, and Young, the winner of tonight’s Maxwell Award could very well be the Heisman Trophy winner too. Currently, Young is a -6000 favorite to win the Heisman, followed by Kenny Pickett at +3000.

List of Awards and Finalists

Award Finalists
Chuck Bednarik Award College Defensive Player of the Year Will Anderson, Jr., Alabama Jordan Davis, Georgia Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
Biletnikoff Award Outstanding Receiver Jordan Addison, Pittsburgh David Bell, Purdue Jameson Williams, Alabama
Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award Nation’s Outstanding Placekicker Gabe Brkic, Oklahoma Jake Moody, Michigan Noah Ruggles, Ohio State
Ray Guy Award College Punter of the Year Matt Araiza, San Diego State Adam Korsak, Rutgers Jordan Stout, Penn State
Maxwell Award College Player of the Year Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State Bryce Young, Alabama
Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award Nation’s Best Quarterback Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh C.J. Stroud, Ohio State Bryce Young, Alabama
Outland Trophy Nation’s Most Outstanding Interior Lineman Jordan Davis, Georgia Ikem Ekwonu, NC State Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa
Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Nation’s Best Defensive Back Coby Bryant, Cincinnati Verone McKinley III, Oregon Jalen Pitre, Baylor
Doak Walker Award Nation’s Premier Running Back Tyler Badie, Missouri Breece Hall, Iowa State Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State

Additional Awards

Award Finalists
The Home Depot Coach of the Year Winner announced December 7
NCFAA Contributions to College Football Award Coach Lou Holtz
Disney Spirit Award Most Inspirational Player or Team Winner announced November 24
William V. Campbell Trophy Scholar-Athlete Full list of finalists available here.
The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team Team captain announced in early December
Walter Camp All America Team Full team announced December 9
John Mackey Award Outstanding Tight End Trey McBride, Colorado State Charlie Kolar, Iowa State Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
Rimington Trophy Outstanding Center Finalists announced December 6
Wuerffel Trophy Community Service Nakobe Dean, Georgia Patrick Fields, Oklahoma Isaiah Sanders, Stanford

How to Stream the 31st Home Depot College Football Awards Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 31st Home Depot College Football Awards live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

PREVIEW: Home Depot College Football Awards

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.