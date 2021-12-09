How to Watch the 2021 Home Depot College Football Awards Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile
The finalists for most of college football’s awards will be up for grabs this evening as ESPN hosts the 31st Home Depot College Football Awards. The Chuck Bednarik, Biletnikoff, Ray Guy, Davey O’Brien, and more will be awarded as we slowly but surely work our way towards college football’s biggest achievement — the Heisman Trophy. The action starts Thursday, December 9 at 7 PM ET, only on ESPN.
How to Watch the 31st Home Depot College Football Awards Live on ESPN Without Cable
- When: Thursday, December 9 at 7 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV
Background
Tonight’s the night when college football’s best are rewarded for their great seasons. Awards for the best defensive player, punter, kicker, receiver, quarterback, offensive lineman, defensive back, running back, tight end, and most outstanding overall player are ready to be crowned.
Alabama looks to have a strong showing tonight, as OLB Will Anderson, QB Bryce Young, and WR Jameson Williams are all expected to come home with their awards. Between Pickett, Walker, and Young, the winner of tonight’s Maxwell Award could very well be the Heisman Trophy winner too. Currently, Young is a -6000 favorite to win the Heisman, followed by Kenny Pickett at +3000.
List of Awards and Finalists
|Award
|Finalists
|Chuck Bednarik Award College Defensive Player of the Year
|Will Anderson, Jr., Alabama Jordan Davis, Georgia Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
|Biletnikoff Award Outstanding Receiver
|Jordan Addison, Pittsburgh David Bell, Purdue Jameson Williams, Alabama
|Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award Nation’s Outstanding Placekicker
|Gabe Brkic, Oklahoma Jake Moody, Michigan Noah Ruggles, Ohio State
|Ray Guy Award College Punter of the Year
|Matt Araiza, San Diego State Adam Korsak, Rutgers Jordan Stout, Penn State
|Maxwell Award College Player of the Year
|Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State Bryce Young, Alabama
|Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award Nation’s Best Quarterback
|Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh C.J. Stroud, Ohio State Bryce Young, Alabama
|Outland Trophy Nation’s Most Outstanding Interior Lineman
|Jordan Davis, Georgia Ikem Ekwonu, NC State Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa
|Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Nation’s Best Defensive Back
|Coby Bryant, Cincinnati Verone McKinley III, Oregon Jalen Pitre, Baylor
|Doak Walker Award Nation’s Premier Running Back
|Tyler Badie, Missouri Breece Hall, Iowa State Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State
Additional Awards
|Award
|Finalists
|The Home Depot Coach of the Year
|Winner announced December 7
|NCFAA Contributions to College Football Award
|Coach Lou Holtz
|Disney Spirit Award Most Inspirational Player or Team
|Winner announced November 24
|William V. Campbell Trophy Scholar-Athlete
|Full list of finalists available here.
|The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team
|Team captain announced in early December
|Walter Camp All America Team
|Full team announced December 9
|John Mackey Award Outstanding Tight End
|Trey McBride, Colorado State Charlie Kolar, Iowa State Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
|Rimington Trophy Outstanding Center
|Finalists announced December 6
|Wuerffel Trophy Community Service
|Nakobe Dean, Georgia Patrick Fields, Oklahoma Isaiah Sanders, Stanford
How to Stream the 31st Home Depot College Football Awards Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 31st Home Depot College Football Awards live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Get $25 OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•