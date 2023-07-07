How to Watch ‘The Horror of Dolores Roach’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About ‘The Horror of Dolores Roach’ Series Premiere

“The Horror of Dolores Roach” is an adaptation of the fictional, beloved Spotify podcast of the same name. The show is an urban legend filled with love, lust, cannabis and cannibals, promising unexpected laughs and hidden thrills. Dolores Roach (Justina Machado) just got out of jail, thrown into prison on an unjust sentence and left to rot.

She returns to her Washington Heights home to find it completely gentrified. Her old pal Luis (Alejandro Hernandez) takes pity on Dolores, and allows her to set up an amateur massage business underneath his empanada shop. When the promise of her newfound stability is quickly threatened, “Magic Hands” Dolores is driven to shocking extremes to survive.

Can you watch ‘The Horror of Dolores Roach’ Series Premiere for free?

Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch The Horror of Dolores Roach: Season 1 on Amazon Prime Video.

Can you watch ‘The Horror of Dolores Roach’ Series Premiere offline?

Like most of the Amazon Prime Video catalog, you can download The Horror of Dolores Roach: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘The Horror of Dolores Roach’ Series Premiere?

You can watch The Horror of Dolores Roach: Season 1 on Amazon Prime Video using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘The Horror of Dolores Roach’ Series Premiere Trailer