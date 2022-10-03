 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘The House That Norm Built’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

David Satin

This Old House,” the long-running home renovation show featuring master carpenter Norm Abram, is coming to an end. To celebrate Abram’s 43-year career on the show, PBS has put together a special dedicated to Abram titled “The House That Norm Built.” Join fellow cast members, celebrities, colleagues, and friends as they celebrate Abram’s career on Oct. 3 at 9 p.m. ET. You can watch “The House That Norm Built” with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘The House That Norm Built’

“The House That Norm Built” will also be available to stream via the Roku Channel.

About ‘The House That Norm Built’

After 43 years, 1,000 episodes of “This Old House,” and more than 50 home renovation projects, Norm Abram is retiring from the show. “The House That Norm Built” will honor his legacy and over four decades of hard work and meaningful results. This special chronicles 40 years of Norm’s incredible journey and features classic moments, archive footage, interviews, and memories from celebrities, friends, peers, and those who worked alongside him.

To further help commemorate Norm and his time on the show, PBS is offering viewers the chance to win a Norm fan bundle that includes limited edition “This Old House” collectibles, a signed headshot, signed merchandise and more! It’s probably not likely that viewers will win a signed house built by Abram, but you never know, so click here to try to win the ultimate Norm prize pack!

How to Stream ‘The House That Norm Built’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Two of these providers allow you to watch “The House That Norm Built” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM and YouTube TV.

'The House That Norm Built' Trailer

