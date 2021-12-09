How to Watch ‘The Housewives of the North Pole’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The holiday season is in full swing with plenty of new movies arriving on your favorite streaming services. Coming to Peacock this week is “The Housewives of the North Pole.” The film begins streaming on Peacock on Thursday, December 9. To watch Peacock’s new Christmas comedy, you’ll need a subscription to Peacock Premium ($4.99).

How to Watch ‘The Housewives of the North Pole’ Online

When: Thursday, December 9

Where: Peacock Premium

Stream: Watch with Peacock Premium

About ‘The Housewives of the North Pole’

Kyle Richards (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”) and Betsy Brandt (“Breaking Bad”) star in the fun holiday comedy.

In the movie, Trish (Richards) and Diana (Brandt) are known as The Christmas Queens of North Pole, Vermont. They have won the local holiday decorating competition for nine years in a row. However, trouble ensues when they have a friendship-ending argument, resulting in a town-wide feud. A national magazine reporter plans to make a name for herself with an exposé titled “Real Housewives of the North Pole.”

The Housewives of the North Pole December 9, 2021 The Christmas Queens of North Pole, Vermont, Trish and Diana, have won the Best Holiday House decorating competition every year for the past nine years. But days before Christmas, a friendship-ending argument sparks a town-wide feud and draws the attention of a national magazine writer hoping to make a name for herself with her scintillating expose.

How Much Does Peacock Premium Cost?

A subscription to Peacock Premium is available for $4.99 / month, or $50 / year ($4.17 / month).

Can You Stream ‘The Housewives of the North Pole’ ’ For Free?

There is not a free trial of Peacock Premium, but Xfinity and Cox customers can get Peacock Premium with ads for free. The ad-free tier costs just $4.99 per month for Xfinity and Cox customers.

What Devices Can I Use to Stream ‘The Housewives of the North Pole’ on Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV