 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ALLBLK

How to Watch ‘The Hustle of @617MikeBiv’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

David Satin

One of the most influential names in R&B is getting his own documentary when “The Hustle of @617MikeBiv” debuts on ALLBLK on Thursday, Aug. 24. The film will focus on the life of Grammy-award winning artist Michael L. Bivins, who helped found some of the most influential R&B groups of his day. The music scene we know today would be very different without Bivins’ contributions, without a doubt. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of ALLBLK.

How to Watch 'The Hustle of @617MikeBiv'

About 'The Hustle of @617MikeBiv'

If you’ve ever heard a smash-hit by New Edition or Bell Biv DeVoe, you’ve heard Michael Bivins performing. Bivins didn’t grow up wanting to be an R&B sensation; the kid from Roxbury’s Orchard Park Projects wanted to be a basketball player. But fate had other plans in store for Bivins, who went on to found some of the most influential R&B groups of the past several decades.

The superstars of today all know how important Bivins’ trailblazing was to them, in the worlds of both music and fashion. Artists like Jay-Z, bandmates Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Johnny Gill, Ronnie DeVoe, and Ralph Tresvant, Snoop Dogg, DMC, Doug E. Fresh, Sean “Puffy” Combs, Quincy Jones and others lend their voices to this documentary, fleshing out the details in Bivins’ life and explaining just what he meant to them and their careers.

Can you watch 'The Hustle of @617MikeBiv' for free?

ALLBLK offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘The Hustle of @617MikeBiv’ on ALLBLK.

What devices can you use to stream 'The Hustle of @617MikeBiv'?

You can watch ALLBLK using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'The Hustle of @617MikeBiv' Trailer

  • 7-Day Trial
    allblk via amazon.com

    ALLBLK

    ALLBLK a video streaming service that focuses on modern Black TV and film with a long list of new originals, exclusives, independent features, popular network TV, nostalgic Black cinema, stage plays, and lots more. There are about 200+ titles in total.

    A monthly subscription costs $5.99/month and an annual subscription is $59.99/year. You can also get the channel as an add-on within Amazon Prime Video after a 7-day free trial. While there are no offline downloads, subscribers can stream on as many devices at a time as they want.

    The service was previously called UMC - The Urban Movie Channel.

    7-Day Trial
    $5.99 / month
    allblk via amazon.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.