How to Watch ‘The Hustle of @617MikeBiv’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

One of the most influential names in R&B is getting his own documentary when “The Hustle of @617MikeBiv” debuts on ALLBLK on Thursday, Aug. 24. The film will focus on the life of Grammy-award winning artist Michael L. Bivins, who helped found some of the most influential R&B groups of his day. The music scene we know today would be very different without Bivins’ contributions, without a doubt. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of ALLBLK .

About 'The Hustle of @617MikeBiv'

If you’ve ever heard a smash-hit by New Edition or Bell Biv DeVoe, you’ve heard Michael Bivins performing. Bivins didn’t grow up wanting to be an R&B sensation; the kid from Roxbury’s Orchard Park Projects wanted to be a basketball player. But fate had other plans in store for Bivins, who went on to found some of the most influential R&B groups of the past several decades.

The superstars of today all know how important Bivins’ trailblazing was to them, in the worlds of both music and fashion. Artists like Jay-Z, bandmates Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Johnny Gill, Ronnie DeVoe, and Ralph Tresvant, Snoop Dogg, DMC, Doug E. Fresh, Sean “Puffy” Combs, Quincy Jones and others lend their voices to this documentary, fleshing out the details in Bivins’ life and explaining just what he meant to them and their careers.

