How to Watch the ‘I Love That For You’ Finale on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS and Mobile

Stephen Silver

“I Love That For You,” the critically acclaimed series on Showtime that stars “Saturday Night Live” alum Vanessa Bayer, is set to wrap up its first season this weekend. You can watch the comedy about a home shopping channel host who has been lying to her colleagues on Sunday, June 19 at 8:30 p.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the ‘I Love That For You’ Season Finale

When: Sunday, June 19, at 8:30 p.m. ET
TV: Showtime
Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

About ‘I Love That For You’

In addition to starring in the show, Vanessa Bayer co-created “I Love That For You” along with Jeremy Beiler and the two are executive producers. The series stars Bayer as Joanna Gold, a survivor of childhood cancer who pursues a career as a home shopping host. The series, which co-stars Bayer’s fellow “Saturday Night Live” alum Molly Shannon, debuted its eight-episode first season on May 1.

I Love That for You

May 1, 2022

A woman overcomes childhood leukemia to achieve her dream of becoming an on-air host at a home shopping network.

The show is based in part on Bayer’s real-life experience having survived cancer as a child. There is not yet any news on whether or not the show will return for a second season.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream “I Love That For You” on SHOWTIME?

SHOWTIME is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'I Love That For You' Series Trailer

