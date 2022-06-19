How to Watch the ‘I Love That For You’ Finale on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS and Mobile

“I Love That For You,” the critically acclaimed series on Showtime that stars “Saturday Night Live” alum Vanessa Bayer, is set to wrap up its first season this weekend. You can watch the comedy about a home shopping channel host who has been lying to her colleagues on Sunday, June 19 at 8:30 p.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the ‘I Love That For You’ Season Finale

When: Sunday, June 19, at 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: Showtime

About ‘I Love That For You’

In addition to starring in the show, Vanessa Bayer co-created “I Love That For You” along with Jeremy Beiler and the two are executive producers. The series stars Bayer as Joanna Gold, a survivor of childhood cancer who pursues a career as a home shopping host. The series, which co-stars Bayer’s fellow “Saturday Night Live” alum Molly Shannon, debuted its eight-episode first season on May 1.

The show is based in part on Bayer’s real-life experience having survived cancer as a child. There is not yet any news on whether or not the show will return for a second season.

