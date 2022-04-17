How to Watch ‘The Invisible Pilot’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

In 1977, Arkansas crop duster Gary Betzner jumped off a bridge while his wife and daughter were in the car. Nobody was ever found, or at least that’s the story. HBO Max is airing the stranger-than-fiction documentary. Watch as tragedy transforms into true-crime drama of the highest level on Sunday, April 17 with an HBO Max subscription.

About ‘The Invisible Pilot’

Suicide usually marks the end of a person’s story, but it’s where “The Invisible Pilot” begins. Underneath the placid surface of Betzer’s mournful passing is a powerful undertow of secrecy and intrigue; a caper of a tale that involves drug smuggling, gun-running, hypnosis, and even a whistleblowing testimony against the legacy of Ronald Reagan.

The three-part documentary twists and turns with every piece of newly uncovered information, and will keep you on the edge of your seat. “The Invisible Pilot” is morally confounding, fiendishly covert, and altogether jaw-dropping from start to finish. Executive produced by Adam McKay, the documentary series starts with a man who faked his death when he jumped off of a bridge in 1977, and evolves into his bizarre double life as a drug smuggler and one of the foremost voices during the Iran Contra affair. Watch “The Invisible Pilot” on Sunday, April 17 with an HBO Max subscription.