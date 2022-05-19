How to Watch ‘The Ipcress File’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

“Don’t you want to know what we’re going to do to you?” a surly interrogator asks Harry Palmer (Joe Cole). AMC+ is bringing the British adaptation of Len Deighton’s 1960s novel, “The Ipcress File” to subscribers in a twist-laden spy miniseries. “The Ipcress File” premieres on May 19 at 9 p.m. and can be streamed with an AMC+ subscription.

How to Watch ‘The Ipcress File’

When: Thursday, May 19 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, May 19 at 9 p.m. ET TV: AMC+

AMC+ Stream: Watch with an AMC+ subscription.

About ‘The Ipcress File’

Set in Berlin and London in 1963, “The Ipcress File” stars Joe Cole as working-class spy Harry Palmer. Palmer’s character is a likable rogue; a quick-thinking smuggler, wholesaler, and retailer who is promised an out from the grim military jails of England if he agrees to go on a suicide mission for them. A sweeping tale of abducted scientists, nuclear testing, car chases, and romance ensues, presenting serious spy thriller energy with the time-tested backdrop of the Cold War.

Whether Palmer’s impressive network and criminal savvy are enough to save him from inter-departmental rivalry, brainwashing, gunfights, and explosions remains to be seen. Supporting Joe Cole are Lucy Boynton and BAFTA award winner Tom Hollander. Directed by Emmy award winner James Watkins, “The Ipcress File” is a high-octane adventure about a spy who gets neither shaken nor stirred under pressure. Watch it May 19 at 9 p.m. on AMC+.