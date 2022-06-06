How to Watch the ‘Irma Vep’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

More than two decades after its movie premiere, “Irma Vep” has been remade as an eight-episode limited TV series. While following a similar storyline to the original film which chronicles filmmakers remaking a 1915 French silent film, the show features a fresh 21st Century take. The drama-comedy series premieres on Monday, June 6 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max. You can also stream “Irma Vep” on-demand with a Subscription to HBO Max.

When: Monday, June 6 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: HBO and HBO Max

Stream: Watch with a Subscription to HBO Max.

Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the new series on Sky Atlantic at a later unannounced date.

About ‘Irma Vep’

The series follows Mira, an American movie star who’s disappointed by her career and a failed relationship. She travels to France to star in the remake of silent crime thriller, “Les Vampires” in the role of Irma Vep. The actress finds herself in between fiction and reality and loses sight of what’s real and what’s not.

Leading the cast is Alicia Vikander as Mira. Other cast members include Vincent Macaigne, Jeanne Balibar, Devon Ross, Lars Eidinger, Vincent Lacoste, Nora Hamzawi, Adria Arjona, and Carrie Brownstein. Tom Sturridge, Byron Bowers, Fala Chen, Hippolyte Girardot, Alex Descas, and Antoine Reinartz also star.

Irma Vep June 6, 2022 Mira is an American movie star disillusioned by her career and a recent breakup, who comes to France to star as “Irma Vep” in a remake of the French silent film classic, “Les Vampires.” Set against the backdrop of a lurid crime thriller, Mira struggles as the distinctions between herself and the character she plays begin to blur and merge.

“Irma Vep” is based on the 1996 film of the same name from Olivier Assayas. The movie is also available to stream on HBO Max.

