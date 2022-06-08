 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘The Janes’ Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

A timely new documentary, “The Janes” premieres on HBO and HBO Max this week, giving viewers a glimpse into pre-Roe v. Wade America. Set in the 1970s, the documentary shares the stories of women who provided underground abortions. It premieres on Wednesday, June 8 at 9 p.m. and you can watch it on HBO and with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘The Janes’ Premiere

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

HBO Max no longer offers a free trial of its streaming service. For the best deal, you can sign-up for the annual plan get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month (pre-paid annually), and save 16%.

How to Get HBO Max

About ‘The Janes’

Before abortions were legal, a group of seven women, who referred to themselves as “Jane,” offered safe, affordable, and illegal procedures on the South Side of Chicago. Before Roe v. Wade, abortion was criminalized due to state legislature and in Illinois, even sharing abortion information was considered a felony. Despite all of this, the Janes took on the task of helping women who desperately needed the procedures.

In 1972, the Janes were arrested and charged after providing an estimated 11,000 low-cost and free abortions. The documentary features many different voices, including the Janes themselves, the women that benefitted from this service, medical professionals, and more.

Oscar nominee Tia Lessin and Emmy nominee Emma Pildes directed the documentary.

How to Stream ‘The Janes’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Three of these providers allow you to watch “The Janes” premiere live on HBO using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include HBO Max.

Watch 'The Janes' Preview:

