How to Watch ‘The Janes’ Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile
A timely new documentary, “The Janes” premieres on HBO and HBO Max this week, giving viewers a glimpse into pre-Roe v. Wade America. Set in the 1970s, the documentary shares the stories of women who provided underground abortions. It premieres on Wednesday, June 8 at 9 p.m. and you can watch it on HBO and with a Subscription to HBO Max.
How to Watch ‘The Janes’ Premiere
- When: Wednesday, June 8 at 9 p.m.
- TV: HBO Max
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to HBO Max.
Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?
HBO Max no longer offers a free trial of its streaming service. For the best deal, you can sign-up for the annual plan get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month (pre-paid annually), and save 16%.
How to Get HBO Max
- Click here to sign-up.
- Click “Sign Up Now.”
- Select “Prepay & Save.”
- Create Your Account.
- Add Your Payment Information.
- Click “Start Subscription.”
About ‘The Janes’
Before abortions were legal, a group of seven women, who referred to themselves as “Jane,” offered safe, affordable, and illegal procedures on the South Side of Chicago. Before Roe v. Wade, abortion was criminalized due to state legislature and in Illinois, even sharing abortion information was considered a felony. Despite all of this, the Janes took on the task of helping women who desperately needed the procedures.
In 1972, the Janes were arrested and charged after providing an estimated 11,000 low-cost and free abortions. The documentary features many different voices, including the Janes themselves, the women that benefitted from this service, medical professionals, and more.
Oscar nominee Tia Lessin and Emmy nominee Emma Pildes directed the documentary.
The Janes
Defying the state legislature that outlawed abortion, the Catholic Church that condemned it, and the Chicago Mob that was profiting from it, the members of “Jane” risked their personal and professional lives to support women with unwanted pregnancies. In the pre-Roe v. Wade era — a time when abortion was a crime in most states and even circulating information about abortion was a felony in Illinois — the Janes provided low-cost and free abortions to an estimated 11,000 women.
How to Stream ‘The Janes’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Three of these providers allow you to watch “The Janes” premiere live on HBO using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include HBO Max.
-
HBO Max
HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals. It is The Streamable’s choice for Best Streaming Service of 2022.
HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $14.99. HBO Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.
Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like Succession, Mare of Easttown, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and more.
All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
They also will get Max Originals that aren’t available to HBO channel subscribers, like “The Flight Attendant” (Kaley Cuoco), “Love Life” (Anna Kendrick), as well as reboots to “Sex In The City” and “Gossip Girl.”