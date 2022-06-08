How to Watch ‘The Janes’ Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

A timely new documentary, “The Janes” premieres on HBO and HBO Max this week, giving viewers a glimpse into pre-Roe v. Wade America. Set in the 1970s, the documentary shares the stories of women who provided underground abortions. It premieres on Wednesday, June 8 at 9 p.m. and you can watch it on HBO and with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘The Janes’ Premiere

When: Wednesday, June 8 at 9 p.m.

Wednesday, June 8 at 9 p.m. TV: HBO Max

HBO Max Stream: Watch with Subscription to HBO Max.

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

HBO Max no longer offers a free trial of its streaming service. For the best deal, you can sign-up for the annual plan get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month (pre-paid annually), and save 16%.

How to Get HBO Max

Click here to sign-up.

Click “Sign Up Now.”

Select “Prepay & Save.”

Create Your Account.

Add Your Payment Information.

Click “Start Subscription.”

About ‘The Janes’

Before abortions were legal, a group of seven women, who referred to themselves as “Jane,” offered safe, affordable, and illegal procedures on the South Side of Chicago. Before Roe v. Wade, abortion was criminalized due to state legislature and in Illinois, even sharing abortion information was considered a felony. Despite all of this, the Janes took on the task of helping women who desperately needed the procedures.

In 1972, the Janes were arrested and charged after providing an estimated 11,000 low-cost and free abortions. The documentary features many different voices, including the Janes themselves, the women that benefitted from this service, medical professionals, and more.

Oscar nominee Tia Lessin and Emmy nominee Emma Pildes directed the documentary.

The Janes May 3, 2022 Defying the state legislature that outlawed abortion, the Catholic Church that condemned it, and the Chicago Mob that was profiting from it, the members of “Jane” risked their personal and professional lives to support women with unwanted pregnancies. In the pre-Roe v. Wade era — a time when abortion was a crime in most states and even circulating information about abortion was a felony in Illinois — the Janes provided low-cost and free abortions to an estimated 11,000 women.

How to Stream ‘The Janes’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Three of these providers allow you to watch “The Janes” premiere live on HBO using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include HBO Max.