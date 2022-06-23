 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Paramount Plus MTV Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

How to Watch the ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 5B Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

Almost a decade after “Jersey Shore” first premiered on MTV, the cast is back for Season 5B of their spin-off ““ersey Shore: Family Vacation.” The second part of the season kicks off on Thursday, June 23 at 8/7c on MTV with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 5B Premiere

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

About ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Angelina Pivarnick, and Deena Nicole Cortese all return for a trip to a different shore, and this time, their significant others will be around for the drama, too.

The trailer for “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” Season 5B promises a fun vacation in El Paso, Texas. Everyone is decked out in cowboy hats and boots as they learn how to line dance. Plus, the crew heads out to San Diego for one of Pauly D’s concerts.

However, it’s not all fun and games. As usual, there’s explosive drama ahead in the second part of Season 5. There’s a major conflict between Angelina Pivarnick and her husband Chris Larangeira and the rest of the family gets involved as the couple dukes it out.

How to Stream the ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 5B Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All of these providers allow you to watch the “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” live on MTV using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
MTV^
$6		^
$6

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: MTV + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: MTV + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $6 Comedy Extra
Includes: MTV

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: MTV + 31 Top Cable Channels

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: MTV + 17 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MTV + 31 Top Cable Channels

Watch a Preview of 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Season 5B:

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.