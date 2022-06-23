How to Watch the ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 5B Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Almost a decade after “Jersey Shore” first premiered on MTV, the cast is back for Season 5B of their spin-off ““ersey Shore: Family Vacation.” The second part of the season kicks off on Thursday, June 23 at 8/7c on MTV with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

About ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Angelina Pivarnick, and Deena Nicole Cortese all return for a trip to a different shore, and this time, their significant others will be around for the drama, too.

The trailer for “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” Season 5B promises a fun vacation in El Paso, Texas. Everyone is decked out in cowboy hats and boots as they learn how to line dance. Plus, the crew heads out to San Diego for one of Pauly D’s concerts.

However, it’s not all fun and games. As usual, there’s explosive drama ahead in the second part of Season 5. There’s a major conflict between Angelina Pivarnick and her husband Chris Larangeira and the rest of the family gets involved as the couple dukes it out.

