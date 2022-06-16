How to Watch ‘The Kardashians’ Season 1 Finale for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile
“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” came to an end last year after 20 seasons on E!, so the Kardashian-Jenner clan got a fresh start with “The Kardashians” on Hulu. The series premiered on the streaming service in April and the first season finale arrives on the streaming service this week. You can watch the Season 1 wrap up on Thursday, June 16 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.
How to Watch ‘The Kardashians’
- When: Thursday, June 16
- Where: Hulu
- Stream: Watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.
“The Kardashians” is available to stream on Disney+ internationally and Star+ in Latin America.
About ‘The Kardashians’
As Episode 9 came to an end, Kim Kardashian learned of a shocking detail in her sister Khloe’s relationship with NBA star Tristan Thompson. “The Kardashians” Season 1 will wrap up with Khloe being thrown a major curveball, which leaves the future of her relationship in the balance. Meanwhile, Khloe’s mother, Kris Jenner takes on a new business venture.
“The Kardashians” will likely return for a second season, though specific details and a premiere date have not yet been released.
On Which Devices Can You Stream ‘The Kardashians’ on Hulu?
Hulu is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, iPhone, iPad, Web Browsers, Android Phone/Tablet, Xbox, Nintendo, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, VIZIO Smart TV, Android TV, and PlayStation.
-
Hulu
Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like The Handmaid's Tale.
It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC, NBC, Fox, and cable channels like Bravo, USA Network, FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.
The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $6.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $12.99 a month. For $69.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.