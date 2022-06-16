How to Watch ‘The Kardashians’ Season 1 Finale for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” came to an end last year after 20 seasons on E!, so the Kardashian-Jenner clan got a fresh start with “The Kardashians” on Hulu. The series premiered on the streaming service in April and the first season finale arrives on the streaming service this week. You can watch the Season 1 wrap up on Thursday, June 16 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch ‘The Kardashians’

“The Kardashians” is available to stream on Disney+ internationally and Star+ in Latin America.

About ‘The Kardashians’

As Episode 9 came to an end, Kim Kardashian learned of a shocking detail in her sister Khloe’s relationship with NBA star Tristan Thompson. “The Kardashians” Season 1 will wrap up with Khloe being thrown a major curveball, which leaves the future of her relationship in the balance. Meanwhile, Khloe’s mother, Kris Jenner takes on a new business venture.

“The Kardashians” will likely return for a second season, though specific details and a premiere date have not yet been released.

On Which Devices Can You Stream ‘The Kardashians’ on Hulu?

Hulu is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, iPhone, iPad, Web Browsers, Android Phone/Tablet, Xbox, Nintendo, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, VIZIO Smart TV, Android TV, and PlayStation.