How to Watch ‘The Kardashians’ Series Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

After “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” on E! was canceled last year, Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie are trading in their basic cable digs for a new-and-improved streaming home. “The Kardashians” premieres on Hulu on Thursday, April 14. New episodes drop every Thursday with a total of 10 in the first season. You can watch “The Kardashians” with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch ‘The Kardashians’

If you aren’t in the US, you can stream “The Kardashians” on Disney+ internationally or Star+ in Latin America.

About ‘The Kardashians’

“The Kardashians” gives fans an inside look at the family’s lives in the spotlight, as well as what goes on behind the scenes. See how the famous family runs their successful businesses, raises their children, and much more that doesn’t always make it into the tabloid headlines.

“The Kardashians” will focus on the lives of Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie. Travis Barker, Scott Disick, Ye, and Tristan Thompson will also make appearances throughout the first season. Kim’s relationship with “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson will be discussed on the show, though he did not film with the family. In a tweet, Caitlyn Jenner said it was “unfortunate” that she was not involved in the new series.

On Which Devices Can You Stream ‘The Kardashians’ on Hulu?

Hulu is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, iPhone, iPad, Web Browsers, Android Phone/Tablet, Xbox, Nintendo, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, VIZIO Smart TV, Android TV, and PlayStation.