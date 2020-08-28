How to Watch the Kickoff of the 2020 College Football Season

The Central Arkansas Bears and the Austin Peay Governors start off the college football season tomorrow during the 2020 Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff. The game will be held at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama, and will be broadcast on ESPN beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

Saturday, August 29 at 9 p.m. ET

ESPN

Both Central Arkansas and Austin Peay are expected to be heavy competition this season. The former comes into Saturday’s matchup as the defending Southland co-champion after going 9-4 last season and 7-2 in the conference, according to CBS Sports. Austin Peay, on the other hand, “went 11-4 in 2019 and was 7-1 in the Ohio Valley Conference to win the title for the first time since 1977.”

The Bears have the talents of Breylin Smith to help take them to the top. The All-Southland quarterback threw for 3,704 yards last season with 32 touchdown passes. The Bears’ Lujuan Winningham provides Smith with a formidable weapon. Also an All-Southland pick, Winningham had 50 catches for 814 yards and eight touchdowns in nine games.

For their part, the Governors have 2017 OVC Freshman of the Year, Jeremiah Oatsvall in their arsenal. Although he got injured last season, the quarterback already had 232 yards and three touchdowns in the opener before he was forced to sit out. The Governors also have Josephus Smith, “an explosive 285-pounder, anchors the middle of a run defense that allowed an average of 104.1 yards on the ground, while the Governors led all FCS teams in scoring defense at 20.6 points per game,” CBS Sports stated.

