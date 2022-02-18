How to Watch ‘The King’s Man’ for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS, and Android

If you weren’t able to see “The King’s Man” in theaters, you’re about to get your second chance. Matthew Vaughn’s World War I-era prequel to the popular spy franchise “Kingsman” will debut on Hulu on Friday, February 18. Stream for free with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch ‘The King’s Man’

You can also stream ‘The King’s Man’ with a subscription to HBO Max, which is sharing the release with Hulu.

About ‘The King’s Man’

Set almost a century before the main franchise, “The King’s Man” stars Ralph Fiennes as Orlando, the Duke of Oxford, who begrudgingly starts the private spy organization after suffering a personal tragedy during World War I. The film tells the origin story of the secret agency, as Orlando puts together a team of spies to stop some of history’s worst tyrants. Among the villains is Rhys Ifans as Rasputin, the wizard who enchanted Russia.

The film co-stars Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson and Djimon Hounsou. The film was released on December 22, 2021 exclusively in theaters and on February 9, hit the international streaming market on Disney+ under the Star or Star+ brands.

The shared streaming debut between Hulu and HBO Max is due to the original agreement with 20th Century and its films debuting in their first pay window on the streaming services.

A third movie on the main franchise, “Kingsman: The Blue Blood,” is expected to hit theaters in 2023. According to Vaugh, this will bring back Eggsy (Taron Egerton) and Harry (Colin Firth) to either break them apart once and for all or solidify their bond forever.

How to Stream ‘The King’s Man’ on Hulu?

Hulu is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to Stream ‘The King’s Man’ on HBO Max?

Since HBO Max doesn’t offer a free trial, you can sign-up for their annual plan and get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month (pre-paid annually), which is 16% savings.

You can also get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu. You will need to sign-up on Hulu website and then authenticate by selecting Hulu as your TV Provider.

New Hulu Subscribers Click here to activate the offer

Click “Sign-Up Now”

Create Your Account

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device Existing Hulu Subscribers If you are an existing Hulu subscriber: Click your Profile

Click “Account”

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add HBO Max Free Trial